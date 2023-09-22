News you can trust since 1877
Take That announce North East show at Riverside Stadium as part of new UK and Ireland tour

Pop royalty Take That are returning to Teesside for a stadium concert it has been confirmed.
By Mark Payne
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:29 BST- 2 min read
The legendary boyband are set to perform at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough after lighting up the stage four years ago.

The chart-toppers will return to the stadium with their This Life On Tour show on Friday, May 24, next year after they played to more than 30,000 fans there in 2019.

Singer Olly Murs is also due star as a special guest.

    Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming back Take That to our area and the announcement is further proof of how we are now attracting the biggest and best artists to our area time and time again.

    “Nights like this have a fantastic effect on the local economy, boosting superb businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels as well as top entertainment for music lovers.

    “Major concerts also bring in huge numbers of visitors and showcase what Middlesbrough and the rest of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool have to offer.

    "We will continue to work hard to deliver more great gigs and large events in the future.”

    Take That's concert at the Riverside Stadium in 2019. (Photo: Tom Banks)Take That's concert at the Riverside Stadium in 2019. (Photo: Tom Banks)
    Take That's concert at the Riverside Stadium in 2019. (Photo: Tom Banks)
    Fans got a hint of the news when Take That’s logo was beamed on to the stadium earlier this week.

    It follows recent concerts by other big name groups at the venue including The Arctic Monkeys in June and The Killers in 2022.

    Helena Bowman, Head of Business Operations at Middlesbrough FC, said: "We're always striving to bring huge names to the Riverside and it's an absolute joy to welcome back Take That.

    Over 30,000 fans watched Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald perform in 2019. (Photo: Tom Banks)Over 30,000 fans watched Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald perform in 2019. (Photo: Tom Banks)
    Over 30,000 fans watched Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald perform in 2019. (Photo: Tom Banks)

    "It was a true pleasure to host the group in 2019 – and we've seen big acts follow them in the years since.

    "This latest announcement goes to show how we're serious about attracting the best to the Boro – and it all goes to help boost our town even more. I for one can't wait to have Take That back in front of a packed stadium."

    In 2019, the space around the Riverside was transformed into a fan village with the event hailed a huge success.

    Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 29.

    Take That is now fronted by Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

