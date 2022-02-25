US blues-rock star Mike Zito heading to Hartlepool

The musician will appear at Steelies in Hartlepool on Saturday, February 26, fresh off the back of his critically acclaimed studio album 'Resurrection', which spent eight weeks on the Billboard Blues Charts.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of Mikes 'Blues For The Southside' live album, which he recorded live from his birthplace in St Louis, Missouri.

The new release came out on February 18th, and it will comprise musical highlights from Zito's early career to the present day.

A spokesperson for Mike said: “After performing over a hundred shows in the United States with music legends like Joe Bonamassa, Eric Gales, and Tito Jackson, Hartlepool is in for a treat with this ten-date extravaganza.”