Punk legend Richard Jobson has revealed why he is looking forward to his debut performance in Hartlepool later this month.

The lead singer of Scottish band The Skids adds: “I am very familiar with the North East and I always call it a Scottish colony because the people are so down to earth and so much alike.”

The Skids, whose hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s include Into The Valley and Working For The Yankee Dollar, appear at The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, on Friday, June, 28.

After originally splitting in 1982, the group gradually reformed in 2006 after interest in their music soared when U2 and Green Day covered The Saints Are Coming.

Punk legends The Skids. Pictured left to right are Martin Metcalfe, Nick Hernandez, Connor Whyte, singer Richard Jobson and Fin Wilson.

An occasional concert eventually led to one national tour after another with the Hartlepool show number 35 out of 58 worldwide dates already planned for 2024.

Now 63 and just back from eight performances in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, Jobson says: “I am going to keep on going as long as I am smiling.

"I really like playing the smaller venues because they are more intimate and you can tell stories as well as meeting people.”

As well as chatting to the singer after the show, fans can also buy copies of his new novel, Another Dead Soul, which studies corruption within the music industry.

Before arriving in Hartlepool, however, there is the small matter of a cunning gig in Cologne, Germany, just two days before his beloved Scotland take on Switzerland in the same city in football’s Euro 2024 tournament.

Jobson said: "We worked out where Scotland would be playing and planned it from there. We are going to entertain the Scots fans when they are out there and there’s a lot of Germans going to the gig as well.”

Yet will Scotland still be in Euros by the time The Skids take to The Studio stage on June 28?

Jobson, who is sweating on a possible ticket for the Swiss game, said: “I think we have a good chance of qualification and I am just praying that we can sneak through.”

Doors open for The Skids at 7pm.

Tickets costing from £30 are available at the time of going to press by logging onto https://www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk/events-gigs.