Win tickets to see Madness at outdoor North East show
Madness will play Newcastle Racecourse later this month – and you could be there for free
We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Ska legends Madness perform at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday, June 29 as part of a series of summer outdoor shows.
Madness celebrate being one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums to their name.
The band have reached the UK Top 20 charts twenty-two times, with over six million album sales.
Recently they’ve achieved gold status with their Can’t Touch Us Now album, sold out shows across the country, and released their Full House – The Best Of Madness compilation.
Madness promise to play all the hits and fan favourites including Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Our House and It Must Be Love, plus some brand new tracks too.
*Tickets, priced £35, on sale now via www.vmstickets.com or the Box Office on Tel. 0844 249 1000
*To be in with a chance of winning tickets to see Madness at Newcastle Racecourse, answer this question: what is the name of the lead singer in Madness?
A.Suggs
B.Shaggy
C.Slim Shady
Email your answer, along with your contact details to Katy.Wheeler@JPIMedia.co.uk by Monday, June 24. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. For full Ts & Cs visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/
Tickets, which will be a pair of standard general admission tickerts, include a day at the races and the gig afterwards. Gates open at 10.30am on Saturday, June 29.