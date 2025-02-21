Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finally... The Rock is coming back to WWE Smackdown 🎤🥊🕶

WWE Smackdown is set to receive a visit from The Final Boss this evening (February 21 2025).

Revealed on both his social media and a WWE press release, The Rock is set to make an appearance on the blue brand.

Plus, the WWE Tag Team titles are on the line as #DIY takes on Pretty Deadly, and Jimmy Uso takes on Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion first revealed the news on his X account , writing “Bold and disruptive, Unpredictable and dangerous, The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown." That news was confirmed by a press release from the WWE that read: “Strap in.

When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

The Final Boss is set to make an appearance on WWE Smackdown this evening - on the Road to Wrestlemania once again... | Getty Images

The press release alludes to the drama that unfolded before Wrestlemania 40 last year, when Cody Rhodes relinquished his opportunity to face then champion Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals, passing his guaranteed Wrestlemania match to The Rock.

That led to fan backlash with many wrestling fans wanting to see Rhodes ‘finish the story,’ leading to The Rock and Roman Reigns teaming up to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of Wrestlemania 40 , with Rhodes finally finishing his story on Night Two of the PLE.

Could everything we’ve fantasy booked as wrestling fans change in an instant, or could we actually get The Rock making an appearance at Wrestlemania or involve himself at the Elimination Chamber PLE next week (March 1 2025)

What matches or segments are also planned for WWE Smackdown on February 21 2025?

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY (c) v Pretty Deadly

After their shocking non-title victory over #DIY last week, Pretty Deadly were granted an opportunity to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis wasted no time in booking the rematch, giving Elton Prince and Kit Wilson a golden opportunity to dethrone Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Gargano and Ciampa, longtime veterans of the tag team division, will be looking to avenge last week’s loss and prove why they are the champions. But Pretty Deadly’s cunning tactics and seamless teamwork could prove to be the ultimate test for #DIY.

Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

Tensions exploded last week when Solo Sikoa accidentally cost Jacob Fatu his chance at the Elimination Chamber by taking out Tama Tonga at ringside. Now, the fallout continues in an explosive six-man tag team match as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes joins forces with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to take on Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga.

With battle lines drawn, this match promises to be a chaotic showdown. Will the dissension in the Bloodline cost them again, or will Solo Sikoa and his allies regroup to claim a major victory?

Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

After a heated backstage confrontation ended with a superkick, Drew McIntyre is out for revenge as he takes on Jimmy Uso in what promises to be a hard-hitting contest.

McIntyre, known for his brute strength and relentless aggression, is sure to be looking for payback. Meanwhile, Uso, ever the opportunist, will be looking to prove that last week’s attack was no fluke.

With both competitors having something to prove, this match could have major implications for the SmackDown landscape. Will McIntyre’s Claymore settle the score, or will Jimmy Uso once again get the upper hand?

What time is WWE Smackdown airing on Netflix in the UK tonight?

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, taking place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, will screen live on Netflix from 1am GMT on February 22 2025. The show will be available on-demand shortly after broadcast.

What’s the card for Elimination Chamber 2025 looking like now?

Both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber participants have been confirmed - but could The Rock's involvement on Smackdown change the Road to Wrestlemania? | WWE

We have one more episode of WWE Raw (February 24 2025) and WWE Smackdown (February 28 2025) alongside this evening’s episode - so more matches may be announced or ‘subject to change.’

But as it stands as of today, here is your current WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto card.

Men’s Elimination Chamber: John Cena v CM Punk v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v Seth Freaking Rollins v Damian Priest

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Alexa Bliss v Bayley v Naomi v Roxanne Perez

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton v Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

When is WWE Elimination Chamber taking place?

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto is set to take place on March 1 2025 from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada .

Do you think that The Rock will involve himself somehow on the Road to Wrestlemania once again? Let us know your predictions for this evening’s WWE Smackdown by leaving a comment below.