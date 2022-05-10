X Factor finalists G4 heading to Hartlepool for summer concert - see how to get tickets

Classical quartet G4 are heading to Hartlepool this summer after a show with Hartlepool Male Voice Chori fell victim to the pandemic.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:15 am

The X Factor finalists, who have sold more than two million albums, had been due to appear in the male voice choir’s annual celebrity concert in June 2020.

It had to be postponed following the outbreak of Covid and subsequent lockdowns.

But the show will go on, at the Borough Hall on Friday, June 10, at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

G4 are coming to Hartlepool Borough Hall this June.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir said it promises to be a highlight of the summer concert season.

The choir retained a number of tickets for sale to friends and relatives but have returned unsold tickets to Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square.

They are now available to the general public priced at £25, or £20 for slightly restricted view with some very good seats still available.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir has performed in previous years with stars including Russell Watson, Aled Jones and Lesley Garrett.

Read More

Read More
Historian finds more Hartlepool monkey links - centuries after the legendary tal...
HartlepoolAled JonesRussell Watson