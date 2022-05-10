The X Factor finalists, who have sold more than two million albums, had been due to appear in the male voice choir’s annual celebrity concert in June 2020.

It had to be postponed following the outbreak of Covid and subsequent lockdowns.

But the show will go on, at the Borough Hall on Friday, June 10, at 7pm.

G4 are coming to Hartlepool Borough Hall this June.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir said it promises to be a highlight of the summer concert season.

The choir retained a number of tickets for sale to friends and relatives but have returned unsold tickets to Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square.

They are now available to the general public priced at £25, or £20 for slightly restricted view with some very good seats still available.