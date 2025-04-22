Young Rebel Set Return: North East indie force reignites with hometown comeback show and new music from Abbey Road.

After nearly a decade in the dark, Young Rebel Set are stepping back into the spotlight - with unfinished business to take care of.

The Stockton-born indie rockers have announced a powerful hometown comeback show on Friday 14th November at ARC, Stockton, marking the start of an emotional new chapter in the band’s story.

And it doesn’t stop there: fresh material has been laid down at none other than Abbey Road Studios, the legendary London home of The Beatles and some of the greatest records in history.

It’s a bold move - but fitting for a band who’ve always worn their ambition with working-class pride.

This isn’t a reunion. It’s a resurgence.

Formed in 2007 around the songwriting of the late Matthew Chipchase, YRS quickly built a reputation for their honest lyricism, cinematic anthems, and blue-collar romanticism.

Their raw, Springsteen-meets-Strummer sound turned heads across the UK press - earning a two-page NME Radar feature and spots on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, XFM and 6Music - and captured the hearts of fans across Europe, especially in Germany where their following remains fiercely loyal.

In 2011, they signed to Ignition Records - the label that launched Oasis, Primal Scream, and more - joining a lineage of British guitar greats. Their debut album Curse Our Love delivered on the hype, packed with heartland anthems and rousing, no-frills rock & roll.

The 2014 follow-up Crocodile, produced by Paul Savage (Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand), solidified their status as one of the UK’s most authentic and underrated bands.

After a bittersweet final run of shows, the band stepped away in 2015 - before the tragic passing of frontman Matty Chipchase in 2019. Now, after years of quiet reflection and growing demand from fans, they’re ready to return.

The comeback lineup includes original members Andy Parmley (guitar, vocals), Chris Parmley (bass), and Luke Evans (drums, vocals), joined by Andy Bensley on electric guitar, Tom Blackwell on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, and Alfie Annable on keyboards, percussion, and backing vocals.

Their one-off ARC show will be a powerful homecoming - a chance to honour the past and step forward into something new. While the performance will feature a respectful tribute to Matty, the focus will remain on the songs, the fans, and the future.

In a statement, the band said: “We’ve always felt like we had more to say, and more songs to play. We’ve never really stopped being a band – just mates who believe in something. It’s about Stockton, it’s about the people who’ve stuck with us, and it’s about making music that matters. We’re proud of what we’ve done. But we’re not here to relive the past; we’re here to build on it.”

YRS will also embark on a German tour in September, reconnecting with the country that embraced them so passionately throughout their early years. The new material - recorded at Abbey Road - is set to be released to coincide with the live dates, carrying the same spirit and fire that made the band so essential in the first place.

Tickets for the Stockton show go on sale Friday 25th April at 9am.

Tickets are available here priced at £20.00 plus the normal booking fees:

YRS: Rewriting the End. Beginning Again.