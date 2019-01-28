Lumiere 2019: Your chance to have artwork exhibited at this year’s light festival in Durham City

Budding artists are being given the chance to see their work in lights as part of this year’s Lumiere spectacular.

Submissions are now open for BRILLIANT, the competition for exciting ideas for new artworks to feature in the 2019 Lumiere festival, which returns to Durham City from November 14-17.

No previous artistic experience is required and anyone aged 18 or over currently living in, or originally from, the North East can enter for the chance to have their work exhibited at the light festival, which is visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors.

All candidates need is a unique idea for an artwork that uses light in an effective, original or moving way. If successful, they will be supported by the festival’s expert production team from Artichoke to bring their idea to life.

Kate Harvey, senior producer at Artichoke said: “BRILLIANT is a fundamental part of our programming for Lumiere and allows us to transform Durham with the inspiring ideas of local people. Artichoke is committed to fostering homegrown creative talent that will have a lasting impact on the North East.

“This competition is an opportunity for the winners to make their brightest ideas a reality and see their work exhibited alongside the very best

international artists working in the field of light. Since the competition launched in 2011 we have supported so many talented individuals in creating artworks for the festival. It’s been a joy to follow the winners after the festival, seeing how their careers have developed. We

can’t wait see what amazing ideas the public will come up with this year.”

Participating in the BRILLIANT competition has been the opportunity of a lifetime for several past winners, who before taking part, had never practiced as an artist before. Past winners include Amy-Rose Welch, a New College Durham sixth form student whose artwork, Visual Illusion was based on a series of patterns found in and around Durham Cathedral.

Amy-Rose, one of the 2017 BRILLIANT winners, said, “Winning the competition was an unbelievable opportunity. I first visited Lumiere in 2009 and loved it so much I told my mother ‘I don’t know how or when, but I want to be a part of Lumiere.’ For me BRILLIANT was an opportunity to be taken seriously as an artist and to have professionals listen to and believe in my ideas.

“It allowed me the creative freedom to fully realise my designs and take my art to the next level. Since Lumiere I’ve had a lot of interest in my work, including the Opportunity to exhibit at Staithes Light festival in September 2018.”

Lumiere 2019 will mark the ten years since the festival began, a milestone that will be celebrated with the return of some favourite installations from the past decade alongside new commissions. Lumiere, which takes place every two years, is commissioned by Durham County Council, with additional support from Arts Council England and a raft of sponsors, trusts and foundations.

•Candidates are required to fill out an online form explaining their proposal by Tuesday, February 26 and will be notified if they have been shortlisted for stage two of the process by Friday, March 15. If shortlisted, candidates will be invited to work with Artichoke’s production team to develop their idea in greater detail, working out some of the initial technical and logistical concerns. The form can be accessed here.