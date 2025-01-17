Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back in Action is Netflix’s latest blockbuster film.

The action comedy movie marks the return of Cameron Diaz after a decade.

The Hollywood actor retired in 2014 - but she has returned for the Netflix movie.

Cameron Diaz is returning to our screens this weekend with a new film on Netflix. The Hollywood icon is back after more than a decade - and returns with a spy comedy.

She is not the only recognisable face in the cast of Back in Action - even if you might not be able to place them. Back in Action dropped on the streaming service today (January 17).

If you are watching the film this weekend and find yourself wondering where you recognise the cast from - here’s all you need to know. Including the actors most famous roles.

Who is in the cast of Back in Action - and where have you seen them?

Netflix’s next blockbuster movie features the kind of cast you would normally expect to see in a film on the big screen. It includes two titans of Hollywood in the lead roles - but where have you seen them before?

Cameron Diaz - Emily

One half of the film’s lead duo, Cameron Diaz is a name you will no doubt already be extremely familiar with. She made her big screen debut in The Mask alongside Jim Carrey.

You may remember her from There’s Something About Mary from the late 1990s. More recently her big screen hits include Bad Teacher, Sex Tape and The Other Woman.

Back in Action on Netflix. | John Wilson/ Netflix

Jamie Foxx - Matt

Yet another iconic Hollywood name, Jamie Foxx is one of the leads of the Netflix film. It is not his first foray into streaming, having been in the vampire film Day Shift in 2022.

You may recognise Jamie Foxx from a variety of films including his Oscar winning turn in Ray in the 00s as well as movies like Django Unchained, Miami Vice, Horrible Bosses.

He also reprised his role as Electro for the latest Spider-Man film No Way Home in 2021 - which it felt like everyone and their mother watched back at release.

Glenn Close - Ginny

You don’t need me to tell you about Glenn Close, she is one of the most successful and acclaimed actors of the last few decades. Viewers may recognise her from films like Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction back in the 1980s.

She also haunted the nightmares of children by playing the role of Cruella de Villa in the live action 101 Dalmatians film - and its sequel. While she has also had lead roles in TV shows including Damages.

Kyle Chandler - Chuck

If you are watching Back in Action in 2025 and wonder why the character of Chuck looks familiar - it is because you’ve probably seen actor Kyle Chandler before. He is best known for playing Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights - which followed a guest role on Grey’s Anatomy in the early 2000s.

Netflix viewers may recognise him from the show Bloodline, while he also had roles in two of the recent Godzilla films - including Godzilla vs Kong.

Andrew Scott - Baron

British viewers will more than likely recognise Andrew Scott - not least of all from his role as the hot priest in season two of Fleabag. He was also Moriarty in the Benedict Cumberbatch Sherlock show on the BBC.

He played the main role in Netflix’s acclaimed TV reboot of The Talented Mr Ripley - simply called Ripley. While he was nominated for awards for the film All of Us Strangers.

Jamie Demetriou - Nigel

Another face that will be familiar to fans of British TV, Jamie also had a role on Fleabag. He played Bus Rodent, a love interest, in the first season.

He is also the creator and star of Stath Lets Flats - alongside his sister Natasia Demetriou, best known for What We Do In the Shadows. Jamie also had a role in Barbie in 2023 - playing a Mattel employee - and played The Professor in Paddington 2.

What is Back in Action on Netflix about?

The synopsis for the film reads: “Former CIA spies Emily and Matt are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.” It marks Cameron Diaz’s first film role since she retired from acting in 2014.