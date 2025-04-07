Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved sitcom Benidorm was axed by ITV eight years ago.

One of the stars has dropped a hint about its future.

But what has been said?

Benidorm is not just a place in Spain - it is one of ITV’s most iconic shows. If you were around in the 2000s and early 2010s, you definitely watched it a time or two.

After 10 seasons on the broadcaster it came to an end in 2018 as it was brutally axed. A live stage adaptation went on tour following its conclusion.

But could the show be set to make a sensational return? Here’s all you need to know:

Benidorm star drops massive hint about its future

Sherrie Hewson played Joyce Temple-Savage in ITV’s Benidorm | Getty Images

Sherrie Hewson, who played Joyce on the ITV series, has been speaking about a potential return for the show - in very exciting news for fans. She appeared on the Best's Suddenly Single podcast and said: “There is this thing that it's coming back though, and I keep that alive.

"It is now a possibility. That would be wonderful because we all miss it desperately."

Radio Times reports that ITV has not officially confirmed a return for the show. But Sherrie sounds optimistic at least.

When was Benidorm cancelled?

The show was axed by ITV following its 10th series in 2018 - which is seven years ago if you can believe it. After it was cancelled, the show went on to win Best Comedy at the TV Choice Awards a few weeks later.

In his acceptance speech, creator Derren Litten said: “This is a bit awkward – the show's just been cancelled. I have huge respect for ITV – a show that's getting 5.5 million and still picking up awards, but they've cancelled it. That takes balls."

