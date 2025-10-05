When is Big Brother on this week? ITV schedule and start time explained

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Big Brother is back for week 2 - but when exactly will it be on? 👁📺
  • Big Brother will be back in a matter of hours.
  • The iconic reality show is about to enter week 2.
  • But when exactly will it be on TV in the coming days?

It is almost time to kick-off a brand new week in the Big Brother house. The iconic reality show is back once more to get the nation talking again.

Returning last weekend, the show has had plenty of dramatic twists and turns already. From an eviction on opening night, plus the surprise addition of extra housemates.

Viewers were left without their nightly fix yesterday (October 4) as the show took a break. But when will it be on this week?

When is Big Brother on TV next?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2.placeholder image
AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

Following the live eviction on Friday (October 3), Big Brother took a break on Saturday. It meant fans also got the night off.

However, the show is back today (October 5). It is due to start at 9pm this evening, and it is just a regular-length episode.

It will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2.

When is Big Brother on TV this week?

For the second week of action, Big Brother will once again be settling into its usual release schedule. It will air episodes from today until Friday (October 10) each night on ITV2.

Big Brother is due to start at 9pm on each day it has a new episode. The only day of the week it doesn’t broadcast is Saturdays including October 11.

How to watch Big Brother 2025?

Since its debut back in the early 2000s, Big Brother has had a few homes. It has previously been broadcast by both Channel 4 and 5.

ITV is the latest channel to revive the show and is now where both the regular and Celebrity versions can be watched. Unlike the celeb spin-off, Big Brother is airing on ITV2.

