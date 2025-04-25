Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV will hold the live final of Celebrity Big Brother tonight.

After more than two weeks, one housemate will be crowned the winner.

But how can you watch the final?

In just a few hours the winner of Celebrity Big Brother for 2025 will be crowned. The iconic reality series is about to conclude its 24th series this evening.

ITV is the latest broadcaster to revive the legendary franchise - bringing back both the civilian and celebrity versions of the show. AJ Odudu and Will Best will be on hosting duties for the live final today (April 25).

But how can you watch the live Celebrity Big Brother conclusion? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Celebrity Big Brother final on TV?

Celebrity Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best evicted three housemates from the show last night. | ITV

ITV has been very consistent with the schedule for Celebrity Big Brother - with one big exception. The show has started at 9pm on the dot on weeknights since it premiered back on April 7, however it has been pushed back to 10pm on Sunday nights.

For the final, CBB will start at 9pm once again today (April 25) and it is set to be one of the longest episodes of the series. The live episodes - including tonight’s final - have been around 90 minutes long and the show is expected to finish at around 10.30pm, give or take.

Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will follow on ITV2 as usual, it has been confirmed.

How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother final?

Over the years, CBB and its civilian counterpart have had a number of different homes. Starting out on Channel 4, it was first revived by Channel 5 in the 2010s before ITV brought it back in the 2020s.

ITV (and STV in Scotland) is the home of Big Brother and its star-studded spin-off. Celebrity Big Brother has been airing on ITV1/ STV throughout its current season and that will continue for the 2025 final.

It will also be available to watch live on ITVX/ STV Player - and if you can’t catch it live, it will also be on catch-up via the platforms afterwards.

