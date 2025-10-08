Celebrity Traitors UK: who is Ruth Codd and what has she been in? Explained
- Ruth Codd is swapping spooky TV for The Traitors Castle.
- The Irish actor has had major roles in multiple Netflix shows.
- But where have you seen her before?
A Netflix star is part of the cast for the first ever edition of the Celebrity Traitors. Ruth Codd is among the 18 celebs who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.
The Irish actor has joined the line-up which includes the likes of ex-Rugby star Joe Marler, TV icon Stephen Fry, and legendary actor Celia Imrie. However, for viewers, Ruth might be one of the names they are less familiar with.
Who is Ruth Codd on Celebrity Traitors?
The 29-year-old actor has shot to fame in recent years on some of Netflix’s biggest horror hits. She has had key roles in both The Midnight Club and the Fall of House Usher.
In 2022, Ruth had her on screen debut as Anya in The Midnight Club - which is one of the shows from Mike Flanagan. She was in all ten episodes of the streaming show.
She was in another Netflix horror hit the following year in the form of the Fall of House Usher. She was Juno Usher and appeared in eight episodes.
More recently she was in shows like The Dry and Small Town, Big Story. Ruth was also Phlegma in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon earlier this year.
After suffering a leg injury playing football as a teenager, she had her leg amputated at the age of 23.
Speaking about joining the cast of Celebrity Traitors, Ruth said: “I'm questioning everything now! I've never done anything like this before. I watched the show, and I just thought it'd be really good fun.
“I think because of the way I dress, everyone thinks that I'm dark and spooky all the time. And because of the parts I play. I'm not really like my roles at all. Well, I'd like to think so, because I normally end up playing really mean people! So, I'd like to think there's no similarity.”
On which role she’d like in the castle, Ruth added: “I'd be happy with either. I'm kind of 50/50. I'm a very indecisive person. I flip flop back and forth.
“I’m not set on one approach. I chopped off my own leg and taught myself to walk again. So, you know, I'm a very adaptable person, if anything.
“Being in situations where you have to kind of think quickly, adjust, that doesn't really phase me so I’m going in with the intention of taking it moment by moment.”
