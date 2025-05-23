The Champions Cup final will be free to watch on TV in 2025 👀

Northampton Saints will take on Union Bordeaux-Bègles on Saturday.

The match is being held in Cardiff - and Premier Sports has the rights.

But the final is set to be available on free-to-air TV.

Rugby fans rejoice because the final of the 2025 Champions Cup will be on free-to-watch TV after all. The competition has been broadcast on Premier Sports throughout.

However in a late twist, it will be available to watch via S4C, YouTube and iPlayer. It follows TNT Sports’ decision to make all the European football finals free to air.

But how can you find the match - and what time is it on? Here’s all you need to know:

What channel is Champions Cup final on TV?

Champions Cup trophy in 2024 | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Premier Sports has been the home of Europe’s top rugby competition throughout the whole of the 2024/25 season. It will have coverage of the final in Cardiff tomorrow. (May 24).

The broadcast is set to begin at 1.30pm and is scheduled to continue until 5.50pm.

How much does Premier Sports cost in the UK?

On its website , the company explains the options for viewers. For Premier Sports streaming and Sky customers the Premier Sports Pack (Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV) costs from only £11.99 per month.

You have 3 options to choose from:

£11.99 per month with minimum 12 month term (auto-renews)

£15.99 per month (30 days cancellation notice)

£120 upfront annual subscription (auto-renews)

Virgin TV customers can subscribe to Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2. Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV.

Can you watch the Champions Cup final for free?

It has been announced that the final will be available to watch for free for viewers in the UK via all of S4C’s platforms. Viewers can find it on TV and online via S4C Clic, by searching for S4C on BBC iPlayer and by going to the S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel.

English commentary will also be available on all platforms with the exception of BBC iPlayer. Catrin Heledd will lead the broadcast, joined by Lyn Jones, Sioned Harries, Shane Williams and Rhys Priestland for expert analysis.

Commentary will be provided in English by Gareth Charles, with Gareth Roberts delivering the Welsh-language commentary. Reporting from the sidelines are Lauren Jenkins and former Northampton player Rhodri Gomer.

