Prime Video has confirmed which Champions League game is on this week 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Video has Champions League action again this week.

The streaming service has one match each round.

But which game will be live tonight?

A Champions League match will be live on Prime Video this week. The streaming giant is once again offering up live coverage of one game for free each round.

Subscribers are set to be able to tune into one of the most highly anticipated matches of the gameweek in just a few hours. It is part of the ongoing deal that will continue through to the semi-finals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

Which game is on Prime Video this week?

Arteta likes what he has seen from one of his summer signings | AFP via Getty Images

Prime users can tune into Arsenal’s home match against European giant Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium tonight (October 21). It is one of the picks of the round and will be free to subscribers this evening.

Arsenal come into the match top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Atletico are currently 4th in La Liga.

How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?

The matches throughout the season will be live at no extra cost to subscribers. To find the match, all you need to do is open up your Prime Video app this evening (October 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Champions League live on Prime Video?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm but the coverage will begin before that. Prime Video’s broadcast will be live for subscribers from 6.30pm with plenty of time for build up today (October 21).

Do you need to pay extra for Champions League on Prime Video?

Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.

Non-Prime members in the UK can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month). In the Republic of Ireland, you can also watch the same 17 UEFA Champions League matches on a co exclusive basis.

You can start a Prime Video subscription (EUR 6.99/month). For more information visit Amazon Prime or Prime Video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who want to catch all of the action this season, Prime Video customers in UK can also watch every other Champions League game from TNT Sports, which is included in the premium tier of the Discovery+ subscription service for an additional monthly fee of £30.99 per month.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.