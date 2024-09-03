There’s still plenty of music heading to the North East of England before the end of 2024, despite the festival season coming to a close.
As the nights draw darker earlier and Autumn feels close by, those in Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Darlington and surrounding areas still have a decent amount of entertainment to contend with before the always frantic Christmas rush takes place in December.
From hallowed names such as Robert Plant and Steve Hackett to soon-to-be household names like Nia Archives or Twin Atlantic, we’ve rounded up 19 of our picks for shows taking place around the area - tickets for all of which can be bought through Ticketmaster or TicketWeb.
But have we missed out on a show in the area that you’re heading to? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or, if you’re a promoter, contact the writer of this article to be included in the next roundup of shows in the North East.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.