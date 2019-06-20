Crystal Maze returns to Channel 4 tonight for new celebrity series - here's what to expect
The Crystal Maze is making its return to TV screens tonight (21 June) for a brand new series starring a host of celebrity contestants.
The popular game show sees contestants take on a range of challenges set within a maze consisting of four time zones, with the aim of winning a ‘time crystal’ for each zone they successfully complete.
A celebrity line-up
The new series returns with some interesting new tweaks to its original format, introducing a new themed area - the East Asia-influenced ‘Eastern Zone’ - for the first time since the 1990s.
Celebs will also have the chance to ‘supersize’ one crystal collected during the games, giving them more time inside The Crystal Dome at the centre of the maze.
First to tackle the new changes in tonight's episode are reality stars Gemma Collins and James Argent, presenters Rick Edwards and Carol Voderman, and The Mash Report's Ellie Taylor, who prove to be a lively bunch from the get-go.
Show host Richard Ayoade quips, "I really feel this has the makings of an absolute trainwreck", at the start of the episode and, as predicted, the maze does put the celeb's problem-solving and physical skills to the test.
When is it on TV?
The first episode of the new series will air on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight.