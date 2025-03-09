Torvill and Dean performed on TV for the last time during the Dancing on Ice 2025 final ⛸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancing on Ice judges Torvill and Dean have danced on the show for the final time.

The icons are retiring - and this was their last TV performance.

Fans have a chance to catch them on their farewell tour.

Dancing on Ice icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have performed on the show for the final time. The duo took to the ice during tonight’s finale on ITV.

Torvill and Dean have been part of the judging panel on all 17 series of the long-running competition. It first landed on TV back in 2006, before being revived in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However before they hang up their skates, they will be going on one last tour of the country. So fans will have a chance to catch them in the flesh this year.

But ITV viewers were left emotional by the duo’s farewell TV performance. Here’s all you need to know:

Dancing on Ice audiences react to Torvill and Dean’s last dance

Torvill & Dean - Our Last Dance

Name a more iconic duo than ice skating and Torvill and Dean, go on I’ll wait. See it is pretty hard isn’t it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before they became stalwarts on the judges panel of Dancing on Ice, they were British, European, World and Olympic champions. They won gold at the 1984 Winter games in Sarajevo (then part of Yugoslavia).

Despite having retired, they were enlisted for Dancing on Ice in 2006. And they found themselves returning to the ice to perform.

However after 50 years of performing together, they took to the ice during the Dancing on Ice final for their last TV performance. And fans were understandably emotional.

One posted on social media: “It's the end of an era for Torvill and Dean. I'm not crying you are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another echoed: “How emotional was that last ever dance from Torvill and Dean.” And one persons said: “It is emotional”.

One wrote: “Jayne and Chris skating to one of my favourite songs from the Lighthouse family. 💔”

A person added: “It blows my mind that at 65 & 67 years old respectively Jayne & Chris can still skate like this. Incredible.”