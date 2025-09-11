Dandadan’s second season will be ending soon - but how many episodes are left?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Da Dan will continue on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The second season is drawing to a close.

But how many episodes are left in Dan Da Dan season 2?

Dandadan’s highly anticipated second season will continue in just a few hours. Viewers only have a couple of episodes left to enjoy, unfortunately.

The latest adventure of Momo, Okarun, and the gang will be released on Netflix and Crunchyroll today (September 11). It is set to be the penultimate one of the second series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the season finale be out? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes are left in Dandadan season 2?

DanDaDan season two is continuing on Netflix | Crunchyroll

The hit anime returned in July for its highly anticipated second batch of episodes. Eager fans were able to catch the first three episodes in the cinema earlier in the summer.

Dan Da Dan season two has been released weekly on both Netflix and Crunchyroll. This week’s episode will be the 11th of the season and it is the penultimate one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anime is due to have 12 episodes in series two, which is the same length as the first season. It will take the overall total to 24.

When is the Dandadan season 2 finale?

The second series is due to come to a conclusion next Thursday (September 18). Dan Da Dan has released episodes weekly on Thursdays since early July.

Viewers can expect Dandadan season 2 episode 12 to be released at 5pm British time for UK audiences next week. It is available on both Netflix and Crunchyroll.

For those watching in America, it will drop at 12pm (Noon) ET and 9am PT. Just in time for your lunch break.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.