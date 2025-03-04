Daredevil Born Again cast: which actors are returning for Disney Plus show - and who is new?

After nearly seven years, Daredevil is returning for his very own new show. Netflix’s acclaimed drama ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 before being cancelled.

Having initially returned to the role of Matt Murdock for the Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is back for a brand new series. And he will be joined by plenty of familiar faces.

Disney Plus has confirmed what time Daredevil: Born Again episodes will be released each week. While Netflix viewers have been told if they can watch the series.

See which actors are back for the new Marvel show and who are the new additions. Let’s take a look.

English actor Charlie Cox played Daredevil in the Netflix series - as well as in The Defenders - from 2015 to 2018. He returned as Matt Murdock in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk and Echo - and now is the lead in Daredevil: Born Again.

English actor Charlie Cox played Daredevil in the Netflix series - as well as in The Defenders - from 2015 to 2018. He returned as Matt Murdock in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk and Echo - and now is the lead in Daredevil: Born Again. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Netflix Daredevil show wouldn’t have been what it was without Vincent D’Onofrio’s towering performance as Wilson Fisk. Having returned to the MCU in Hawkeye and Echo, he is back for Daredevil: Born Again.

The Netflix Daredevil show wouldn’t have been what it was without Vincent D’Onofrio’s towering performance as Wilson Fisk. Having returned to the MCU in Hawkeye and Echo, he is back for Daredevil: Born Again. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

Appearing throughout Netflix’ Daredevil - as well as in the crossover event The Defenders - Deborah Ann Woll is also returning for Daredevil: Born Again. She is once again playing Karen Page.

Appearing throughout Netflix’ Daredevil - as well as in the crossover event The Defenders - Deborah Ann Woll is also returning for Daredevil: Born Again. She is once again playing Karen Page. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Matt Murdock’s partner in law Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson was one of the major characters in the original Netflix Daredevil series. Elden Henson is returning to play the role once again for Daredevil: Born Again.

Matt Murdock’s partner in law Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson was one of the major characters in the original Netflix Daredevil series. Elden Henson is returning to play the role once again for Daredevil: Born Again. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

