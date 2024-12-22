Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is all change on Death in Paradise this Christmas 🍹

Don Gilet makes his debut as DI Mervin Wilson tonight (December 22).

He is the new lead detective in Death in Paradise.

Ralf Little left the BBC drama earlier in 2024.

Death in Paradise is set to return for the first time since Ralf Little’s departure earlier this year with its annual Christmas special. The actor played DI Neville Parker but the character left Saint Marie with DS Florence Cassell at the end of series 13.

Don Gilet will join the cast to replace him as the latest British detective out of his comfort zone in the Caribbean. He is the fifth actor to play the lead role on the beloved BBC series.

But where do you recognise him from - and why did Ralf Little leave the show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who plays the new detective on Death in Paradise?

Don Gilet as Mervin Wilson in Death in Paradise. | BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Former Holby City and EastEnders star Don Gilet is the next actor to take the lead role on Death in Paradise. He will play DI Mervin Wilson who makes his debut in the 2024 Christmas Special tonight (December 22).

Speaking about the role, Don said: “I'm sure it won't be a surprise to say that it was both exciting and terrifying in equal measure. I liken it to one of those scary rides at a theme park. I'm going on it, and I know it's going to be scary, but I'm going to do it.

“You’re daring yourself. Then you sit in the seat going, “What have I just let myself in for?!” But it was exciting because I knew I was embarking on this new journey.”

Where do you recognise him from?

Eagle-eyed Death in Paradise viewers may actually find the new detective more than a little familiar. Don Gilet actually has appeared on the BBC show once before, appearing in an episode in 2015 alongside Kris Marshall playing a character called Andre Morgan.

Beyond that he is best known for his roles as Lucas Johnson on EastEnders, appearing in a number of spells between 2008 and 2024, and Jesse Law on Holby City. He also played DS Nicky Cole in 55 Degrees North from 2004 to 2005.

Why did Ralf Little leave Death in Paradise?

After four years in the lead role on the BBC drama, Ralf Little left the show in March of this year. He had played DI Neville Parker from series 9 through to series 13, having taken over for Ardal O’Hanlon in 2020.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast after his final episode, Ralf explained his decision to leave the show Hello! Magazine reports. He said: “You know, this last series was always going to be my last series. I spoke to the BBC and Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed.

“If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right.”

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].