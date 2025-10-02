Dragons’ Den is finally back and the line-up for the return has been confirmed 🐉📺

Dragons’ Den is back after a pretty long wait.

The show took a break while MasterChef aired.

But who can you expect to see on the latest episode?

The doors to the Dragons’ Den are finally about to creak open once again. Yet more intrepid entrepreneurs will be looking for investment to make their dreams come true.

Having briefly returned during the summer, the show was forced into another break following the start of MasterChef. However, the wait for the show’s grand return is almost over.

But who can you expect to see on the series this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Dragons’ Den on TV today?

Dragons' Den cast on BBC | BBC

Marking its return after nearly two months, the BBC series is back tonight (October 2) for a brand new episode. It is due to start at 8pm, its usual spot on a Thursday evening.

Dragons Den is due to run for approximately an hour and will finish around 9pm. It will be followed by the delayed Ozzy Osbourne documentary.

Who is on Dragons’ Den this week?

The line-up of Dragons due to appear on the latest episode includes Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett, and Touker Suleyman. They will be awaiting visits from more hopefuls looking to secure funding for their businesses.

In this episode, a serial inventor aims to pique the Dragons' interest with his innovative smart stove monitor. Two university friends hope the 'shea-er' brilliance of their rejuvenating body care brand will shine through.

A zesty, ginger-based alternative to alcohol promises to pack a punch. And a Bournemouth-based business owner wants the Dragons to go bananas for his fruit-shaped shoe deodoriser.

