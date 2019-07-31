Eat, Shop, Save returns to ITV for a new series tonight - here’s what to expect
Eat, Shop, Save returns to ITV tonight (1 Aug) for its third series. The show, which is an alternative version of BBC One’s Eat Well for Less, challenges families to get fitter, eat better, and save money on their shopping.
Eight week challenge
Presenter Ranvir Singh, accompanied by a team of experts, returns to our screens to give more families an eight week long challenge to get fitter and eat better.
The first episode, which airs tonight, will focus on the Laherty family from Bury, Greater Manchester, who want to cut back on their regular takeaway order and tone down their chocolate bar habit.
Nightly takeaways
The Laherty family, from Bury, consists of mum, dad and their two young daughters.
Every evening, each member of the family chooses their favourite takeaway, with no-one eating the same evening meal and no-one cooking.
Each night dad drives to four different fast-food outlets to satisfy everyone’s appetites, spending 45 minutes on the road to do so.
The Lahertys also spend nearly £30 a week on chocolate bars alone.
The Laherty family will see shopping, nutrition and exercise experts explain to them where they’re going wrong and how they can improve - with the family eager to learn and adapt their habits.
When can I watch it?
Eat, Shop, Save will be broadcast on ITV tonight (1 Aug) at 8:30pm.