10 of the best curry houses in Hartlepool according to Trip Advisor

The people of Hartlepool are spoilt for choice when it comes to craving a curry house meal!

Cleveland has a wide array of places which serve a innovative variety of delicious curry cuisine, and according to Trip Advisor - here are 10 of the best. Get in touch and let us know your favourite.

Seaton Tandoori - Front Street

Our Hartlepool Mail Curry House of The Year 2018 winner - they say they're the best curry house in Hartlepool - and we can't disagree!

"This is the best Indian, in the area," said one adamant reviewer.

"The staff are all very friendly, the food is excellent. Highly recommend the set meal.

"Everything that is served is of a high quality the flavours are to die for. Sundays are a great time to go."

The Balti - Murray Street

Are you having friends around and don't fancy spending ages cooking, then why not let The Balti do the hard work for you?

The Balti was voted our Curry House of The Year in 2016 and 2017 - where you can enjoy the fresh taste of an Indian cuisine on your sofa.

"Still can't fault this Indian takeaway. It continues to offer the best Indian food in the region and so we keep coming back every Friday," said one reviewer.

"All their meals are individually prepared with the freshest ingredients and are so tasty and delicious."

Spices - Middleton Road

You are "guaranteed an evening to remember" according to their website - so why put their strong words to the test?

One reviewer did, and she left unable to fault the cuisine.

Shannon M said: "Came down to visit and was the best curry I have ever eaten!

"Staff were so friendly and couldn't do enough! The madras was really nice and I couldn't fault anything!

"Would recommend it to anyone who is visiting Hartlepool and needs somewhere to go!"

Mumbai Majestic Indian Dining - Swainson Street

They claim they are the "best Indian takeaway" in Cleveland on their website. In fact, they're so good that one reviewer took their family there on Christmas Day!

"We even ate here as a family on Xmas day," they said.

"I have eaten curries all over the world, including all over India and Mumbai rates at the top with the very best of them.

"Mumbai is really nicely set up, the decor feels like a fine dining experience and the customer service from all of the staff and the management is always excellent. It;s ideal for single diners, couples, groups and families alike."

Masala Lounge - York Road

Another Indian diner to insist they're the best in Hartlepool. Masala Lounge offers a range of different options, but it the vegetable balti that one reviewer couldn't stop thinking about.

Lydia said: "The vegetable balti was AMAZING!! Seriously, it was one of the best I’ve had!

"Packed with flavour and super filling. The naan’s were fresh and delicious too. I would highly recommend this place!"

Sheesh Mahal - Seaton Reach, Coronation Drive

One reviewer labelled the Sheesh Mahal as "by far one of the nicest Indian restaurants in Hartlepool" that is a "little gem".

They said: "Poppadoms lovely and crispy with great tasty dips. Main course was fantastic a large plate of rice and loads of meat in the dishes, a great big garlic naan bread that you could actually taste the garlic in it.

"The waiter was a lovely young man with a big smile on his face and he made you feel very welcome, and nothing was any trouble for him and he ensured you were enjoying your food. All the food is very reasonably priced.

"Definitely going back to the little gem of an Indian restaurant on Seston Reach just before you get into Seston Carew travelling from Hartlepool."

Popadoms - Slake Terrace

Popadoms receiving praise for their popadoms - who'd thought it!

One reviewer said: "We ordered poppadoms and pickles, followed by two starters, two mains with chipatti’s and a garlic nan and they were all beautifully presented, cooked exceptionally well and very tasty.

"All the food was piping hot, presented on hot plates!"

Golden Gate - Church Street

One reviewer from Billingham travelled all the way to Hartlepool just to taste Golden Gate's fine cuisine - and he didn't leave disappointed.

He highlighted exceptional service as a part of his five-star review.

"The owner himself is a lovely man even accommodated me in my favourite starter which was not on the menu anymore," said the reviewer.

"It is not just my favourite starter in Golden Gate but the best starter of any Indian Restaurant I have ever been in - and believe me I have been in hundreds over the years."

Dilshad Tandoori - Church Street

"This is the best Indian Restaurant I have ever had the pleasure to eat in," said one reviewer.

"The ambience is perfect, the prices are fantastic and the food quality and presentation is amazing.

"Portion sizes are large, making excellent value for money. Drinks are lovely and service is always first class

"Cant recommend this place enough."

Indian Cottage - York Road

One reviewer says they have tried other curry houses in the Hartlepool - but nothing came close to the Indian Cottage.

They said: "The best Indian takeaway in town, have tried 2 others but sorry no they don't come anywhere near the quality nor quantity of The Cottage."

"This place was recommended to us years ago when on a Sunday it was the only place open and how glad we were that it was, always consistently good with flavour, choice and portion sizes and the Naan breads are totally lush.

"The Chicken Pathia is my fave, let's your mouth know it's awake lol the rice is perfect and flavoursome"