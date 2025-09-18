Emmerdale has revealed Mack’s fate - but was it a happy ending? 📺

Emmerdale has another twist in the John storyline

The search for Mackenzie takes another twist.

But did they find him in the bunker?

Emmerdale took another twist in its serial killer storyline. Mackenzie Boyd has been held hostage by John Sugden, but will he be found?

Aaron Dingle has regained consciousness and revealed that the missing man is in a bunker. A search is set to kick-off, but is it too little, too late.

The preview for the episode reads: “April is guilty. Rhona is baffled, and Nicola is furious.”

Spoilers for Emmerdale on Thursday, September 18. The soap is on at 7.30pm and it is an extra long episode.

Charity finds out where Mack is

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in the bunker on Emmerdale | ITV

Having believed that Mackenzie had simply left, Charity started to become increasingly worried over the last week about him. Especially when he didn’t show up at all after Aaron’s fall.

Regaining consciousness, Aaron reveals that John has Mack at the cottage. He also confirms that he is in a ‘bunker’.

Cain returns and confirms he dropped John off at the cottage after giving him a lift from the hospital. Would the police find Mack in time?

Bob and Bernice have a wild night

Yesterday’s episode saw the old flames reignite and we see the aftermath of that in this episode. But will Bob be burned again?

Search for Mack continues

Charity rushes to the cottage and finds the police starting their search for Mack. Despite being ordered away, she follows them as they sweep the woods and seemingly stumbles over the hatch.

Dylan has his interview with Caleb

After getting Caleb to agree to an interview the day before, Dylan arrives but it quickly takes an unexpected twist. Jai appears and joins in, leading to a tenser interview than expected.

However, Caleb is quick to defend Dylan and his background. Jai grills him on if he is clean on drugs, leading Dylan to run away mid-interview.

Jai finds him later and apologises, congratulating him on getting clean. He offers to be Dylan’s sponsor as well as saying he has the job.

April’s story takes a darker turn

Dylan and April have been drawn into the dark world of drugs in their recent storyline. In a bid to escape from their debt, April is drawn into drug dealing and when meeting a boy on a bridge to deliver the ‘stuff’, they are interrupted by a police officer.

He brings her home, but doesn’t seem to have discovered the ‘stuff’, so she avoided further trouble. Rhona grills her over why she was in such a ‘dodgy’ area.

Ray pays a visit to Dylan and tells him that April was ‘picked up’ by the police. He questions whether she is a ‘liability’.

The bunker is discovered - with a twist

During the search in the woods, the police discover the door to the bunker. Charity rushes in, despite the warnings from the detective, but they find it is empty.

Marlon declares things are getting “weirder and weirder”. Paddy and Vic reveal to Cain that Robert thinks John was the one who killed Nate.

John brings Mack to hospital

We discover what happened to Mack, John has taken him to the hospital, telling them he has overdosed. But disappears when they ask what his name is.

Moira calls Charity to let her know that Mack has been brought in and that it is not looking good. She describes it as a “wait and see” situation.

Cain is devastated to learn that John was the one who had killed Nate. Moira finds him, sitting by his grave.

Mack wakes up in hospital

Charity ends the episode by Mack’s bedside, begging for one more moment with him. She gets her wish as he wakes up and says “Charity? Am I dreaming”.

