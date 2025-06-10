England are back in action with a friendly against Senegal tonight 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Tuchel’s England team are back in action tonight.

The Three Lions are heading to the City Ground for a friendly.

But what time will it be on TV - and which channel?

England continued their perfect start to the World Cup qualifying campaign with a narrow win over Andorra at the weekend. Harry Kane scored the only goal in Barcelona - but boss Thomas Tuchel was far from happy.

The Three Lions are back in action once again tonight (June 10) with a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground - home of Nottingham Forest. The last time the side’s met was at Qatar 2022 and England ran out comfortable winners on that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how can you watch the latest international match? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the England match on TV?

England manager Thomas Tuchel | MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images

The Three Lions will be in action at the City Ground today (June 10) for an international friendly. Thomas Tuchel’s men will take on Senegal - and it follows an unconvincing win over Andorra at the weekend.

The England boss has encouraged his side to ‘play with a smile’, according to BBC Sport . Coverage of the match is set to start at 7pm - with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What channel is England vs Senegal on TV?

The Three Lions latest match will be broadcast by ITV. It will be live on ITV1 and also on ITVX - albeit ever so slightly behind.

It will be free-to-watch for those who have a TV licence. The coverage will run until 10.05pm and is set to be followed by the 10pm news.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.