Music lovers are being urged to secure their tickets for Hartlepool’s biggest live music festival.

Hartlepool Live, commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council and run in partnership with local musician James Leonard Hewitson, will take place next Saturday, June15, from 1pm.

The event will feature stages across five venues - Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, The Studio, Hops and Cheese, Chilli Cake Kitchen & Bar and The Contemporary (13-14 Church Street).

“We are expecting the first ever Hartlepool Live to be a hugely popular event that attracts hundreds of festival-goers from all over the Tees Valley area”, said David Worthington, the council’s Head of Culture.

“Therefore, to avoid disappointment we are urging music fans not to leave buying their tickets until the last minute as we are close to selling out.”

The multi-venue music festival which is in its first year, features music from Teesside's own Paul Smith who is best known as the singer of Maximo Park.

This show comes in the wake of 'Diagrams', his third solo album of romantic alt-pop. Fans will be able to enjoy some of his new material as well as older fan favourites.

Smith will be joined by the likes of Welsh electronica group Gallops, who return after a long absence, bringing an intense live show littered with groove, glitches and riffs.

The festival line-up also includes more than 25 local bands who are making waves in the music scene, including Para Alta, PLAZA, Mouses, Lost State of Dance, Shamu, Max Bianco and the Bluehearts, VENUS, James Leonard Hewitson and Mt.Misery.

“Hartlepool Live is a great chance to recognise and celebrate the thriving local music scene here in the town. There is a huge amount of musical talent in Hartlepool which deserves to be showcased to the rest of the town, the wider Tees Valley and the North East,” added David Worthington.

Tickets are available now for £15 or £18 on the door, providing the event has not sold out.

Tickets are available from www.destinationhartlepool.com or the box office on (01429) 890000 (Tuesdays-Fridays 10am – 4.30pm, Saturdays 10am–4pm).