The Spice Girls give us a sneak preview of the new merch which will be available at their Sunderland show

The Spice Girls will celebrate their highly-anticipated reunion tour with a new merchandise collection styled on their original '90s image, it has been revealed.

The range, by non-binary designer Kate Moross, is the first produced since their 2007-08 tour and will feature slogan T-shirts, hoodies and accessories based on each member of the girl group.

Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm pictured for the first time with their dancers, all in new merchandise styled on their original '90s image. Pic: Andrew Timms/PA Wire.

Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm appear on T-shirts from the series - as does Victoria Beckham, despite her decision not to take part in the 13-date UK stadium tour.

Also available will be a Spice World T-shirt, which was modelled by the rapper Drake in a recent picture alongside Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha.

Another range will launch closer to the tour's start date and will include clothes for 'Spice boys'.

The reunited girl group's tour reaches the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Thursday, June 6.

Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm during their first full rehearsal ahead of their reunion tour. Pic: Andrew Timms/PA Wire.

It will be the first concert held at the 48,000-seater stadium since 2016, when global star Beyonce played there.

Concerts were first held at the stadium in 2009, and it has also hosted Bon Jovi, Oasis, Take That, Kings of Leon, Pink, Coldplay, One Direction, Rihanna, the Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen.

City leaders and business chiefs are hoping for a £4million Girl Power boost to Sunderland's economy when the Spice Girls perform.

Further stops on their Spice World reunion tour include Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Edinburgh, Bristol and Wembley Stadium in London.

Spice Girl Mel C pictured with her dancers, House of Sporty, in new merchandise styled on the group's original '90s image. Pic: Andrew Timms/PA Wire.

Spice Girl Mel B pictured with her dancers, House of Scary, in new merchandise styled on the group's original '90s image. Pic: Andrew Timms/PA Wire.

A photo from the @spicegirls Twitter account of rapper Drake wearing a new Spice World hoodie alongside Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha. Pic: @spicegirls/PA Wire.

Spice Girl Geri Horner pictured with her dancers, House of Ginger, in new merchandise styled on the group's original '90s image. Pic: Andrew Timms/PA Wire.