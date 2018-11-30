Find out how you can visit National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool and see HMS Trincomalee up close for FREE

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, one of the north’s most iconic visitor attractions, is opening its doors for free to all National Lottery players this December.

The museum, which is home to HMS Trincomalee, Britain’s oldest warship still afloat, will be taking part in the National Lottery’s ‘Thanks to You’ campaign from December 3 to 9.

Visitors to The National Museum, Hartlepool, during those dates, who present a valid lottery ticket or scratch card, will be given free entry.

The museum site has benefited from funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, which has helped to maintain the ship for people to enjoy as a significant visitor attraction.

In 2017, HMS Trincomalee celebrated her bicentenary and the National Museum, Hartlepool, welcomes in excess of 50,000 people each year.

Roslyn Adamson, General Manager of The National Museum, Hartlepool, said: “The Heritage Lottery Fund made possible the impressive restoration of HMS Trincomalee, exhibited proudly as the centrepiece to The National Museum of the Royal Navy here in Hartlepool.

"Thanks to the generous contribution of lottery players across the UK, she remains the oldest warship still afloat in Europe.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to acknowledge this funding support and give something back.”

Terms and conditions apply. For further information, visit: http://www.hms-trincomalee.co.uk/