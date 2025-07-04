First Dates will be welcoming some new faces to the restaurant for series 24 👀

First Dates returns for a new season on Channel 4.

The hopefuls for episode one have been revealed.

But who is in the First Dates team this series.

The doors to the First Dates restaurant are about to be flung open once again. Even more hopefuls will be heading to the famous spot, hoping to find a spark.

Plenty of familiar faces will be on hand to look after the daters in the restaurant this season. Channel 4 has confirmed its on screen team for the latest batch of episodes.

But who are the daters this week - and who is in the First Dates team? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is on First Dates tonight?

First Dates is back for a 24th series | Channel 4

A fresh batch of hopefuls will be heading to the First Dates restaurant looking to find love - or at least a good time. Channel 4 has confirmed the line-up for tonight’s (July 4) episode.

Stepping off the Bath train station platform and into the restaurant this series is 26-year-old carpenter Conner from Guildford. Self-confessed ‘walking red flag’, Conner is hoping to shed the reputation and find someone who truly sees him.

Enter tech consultant Charlie, a self-described geek who turns heads when she walks in. There’s instant chemistry at the bar - but will revelations about Conner’s dating past, including a stint as a naked butler, derail their connection before it begins?

Next in is Sophie, a tattoo-loving mum-of-three from Cheshire. She’s never dated a woman before and is hoping to find someone alternative, authentic and open-minded. Her date, Emily, is a massage therapist with a calming energy and love of individuality.

The two bond quickly—but there’s a twist. Sophie is married, and her husband Ricki is sitting at the bar. Sophie wants to know if Emily might be open to something a little more unconventional. Is this the start of a modern love story—or a step too far?

Fred Sirieix. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Then comes Derek, 89, who brings old-school charm and a twinkle in his eye. A seasoned cruiser and firm believer in romance, Derek meets June, a fellow music lover in search of someone who remembers the days before dating apps.

As Fred joins them in an impromptu sing-along, the two begin to believe that it’s never too late for a little love.

Finally, single dad Mike arrives with nerves and a sense of humour honed by grief. He’s not just looking for a partner—he’s looking for someone who understands what he’s been through.

Hairdresser Carly has warmth, wit, and a love of cooking. As the pair connect, Mike reveals he lost his wife just under a year ago. Could Carly be the breath of fresh air he needs—or will the past prove too heavy to move on from.

First Dates confirms staff for series 24

Fred Sirieix is back as Maître d’ once again for a brand new series of the beloved Channel 4 show. But who are the other on screen staff?

Fred Sirieix

Cici Coleman

Merlin Griffiths

Gerald Richards (new waiter)

Kyle Evans (new waiter)

Aoife Smyth

Jams McCleeve

One of the new faces for the season is Gerald who is “excited” to join the team. He said: “I have watched the show since I moved to the UK seven years ago and it’s an honour to now be part of the series and working with Fred, Merlin, Cici and the team.”

Gerald added: “I am definitely excited to see the dates I served and to see how things developed when I wasn’t at the table. There was an absolutely gorgeous young couple, I think the first I served, who were so lovely and seemed to hit it off really well.

“They both said to me, they thought the other was fabulous, so hopefully that works out. I also like to see how the older daters have done, those who are taking another chance at love and hoping for the best.”

The other new face on the First Dates team in series 24 is Kyle, who is also a waiter. Speaking about the show, he said: “It’s been incredibly intense and severely rewarding. The team are very supportive. A bit like a family.”

He continued: “I’m super excited for most of the dates I waited, if I’m honest, they all went super well and I’ve waited on some absolutely fabulous people.

“I’m probably most excited for the gentleman that wrote a poem for his date, and to see the Welsh lady who you’ll watch me serve in an upcoming episode.”

