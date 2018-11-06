Full timings for Remembrance Day parades and beacon lighting ceremonies in Hartlepool marking 100 years since the end of the First World War

The lighting of beacons, ringing of church bells and a volley of fire from Heugh Battery Museum will be among the highlights of special commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War this Remembrance Sunday in Hartlepool.

As part of events being held by various organisations around the town, Hartlepool Borough Council will be hosting its two annual Remembrance Sunday services at 11am – one in Victory Square in the town centre and the other at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Hartlepool last year.

There will also be two events, at Seaton Carew and on the Headland, that will see the beacons lit, as well as the sounding of the last post, readings of 'A Cry For Peace Around The World', singing of the National Anthem and presentations of military standards.

The Victory Square morning remembrance service will be conducted by the Civic Chaplain the Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church and will be attended by the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay, who is also the Council’s Armed Forces Champion, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ron Norman, the High Sheriff of County Durham Dr Stephen Cronin and Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

A parade will leave the Market Square (to the rear of York Road) at 10.45am. Following the service, there will be a march past and a salute of the war memorial.

The Headland service will be conducted by the Reverend Verity Brown of St Hilda’s Church. It will be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Rob Cook and Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Alistair Arkley.

A parade led by the Boys Brigade Band will leave Church Walk at 10.45am and proceed to the Headland War Memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace. Following the service the parade will perform a march past and salute the memorial.

At both ceremonies there will be an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths.

On the evening, in a special commemoration of the Armistice centenary, the Council has arranged two beacon lighting ceremonies – one at the beacon on the Town Moor on the Headland and one at the Seaton Carew beacon on the prom.

Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Allan Barclay said: “As we mark this remarkable and once-in-a-lifetime centenary, it remains as important as ever to remember and honour those who paid the ultimate price to keep us safe and protect our freedom.

"We owe an immense and everlasting debt of gratitude to generations of our servicemen and women.”

Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cook added: “We hope that as many people as possible will join us for these proud and poignant commemorations, to remember the sacrifices made, and the bravery shown, by those who served in the First World War and other conflicts.”

The programmes for the two evening events are as follows:

Headland

6.15pm – Parade from Heugh Battery Museum to the Town Moor beacon.

6.50pm – Welcome from the Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Rob Cook.

6.55pm – Sounding of The Last Post.

7pm – Lighting of the beacon.

7.05pm – Churches around Hartlepool are requested to please ring their bells.

7.05pm – Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ron Norman reads ‘A Cry For Peace Around The World.’

7.10pm – Volley of fire from the Heugh Battery Museum.

7.15pm – Singing of the National Anthem and presentation of the military standards.

7.30pm – The event ends.

Seaton Carew

6.50pm – Welcome from the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay.

6.55pm – Sounding of The Last Post.

7pm – Lighting of the beacon.

7.05pm – Churches around Hartlepool are requested to please ring their bells.

7.05pm – The Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Peter Bowes reads ‘A Cry For Peace Around The World.’

7.10pm-7.25pm – Songs of World War One.

7.25pm – Singing of the National Anthem and presentation of the military standards.

7.35pm – The event ends.