Let’s be honest for a moment - we could all do with a bit of a distraction right now, or something to look forward to that could put a smile on our faces.
So in light of putting some more cheer in the Northeast of England, we’ve taken a look at 15 events coming up before the end of 2024 to provide a welcome distraction from everything, and a welcome distraction for the school holidays in many respects too.
From the adrenaline fuelled, white knuckle experience of seeing the Circus Extreme taking over Nuns Moor in Newcastle to a night of clairvoyance in Carlisle, there looks to be a little something for everyone in the Northeast - even those who missed out on Slipknot tickets.
Many of the shows available are on sale through ticketing outlets such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and TicketWeb; so if you find an event from our picks, don’t delay and grab one before it’s too late.
1. Circus Extreme
From the producers of some of the the World’s Most famous circuses and The Extreme Stunt Show; comes the all new and sensational Circus Extreme. With something for all the family, the event combines world-famous circus artists, clown escapades and hair-raising extreme stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat - and is coming to Nuns Moor in Newcastle on August 26 2024. | Circus Extreme
2. Tripawd Superdogs Exhibition
A documentary photography exhibition by photographer Sarah Loveland; showcasing how amazing and resilient dogs can be despite the curve balls that life has thrown at them, taking place at the Land of Oak & Iron Heritage Centre in Winlaton Mill until September 1 2024. | Sarah Loveland
3. Heathers the Musical
The smash hit stage version of the beloved ‘80s teen comedy, “Heathers: The Musical” brings Westerberg High’s Veronica Sawyer to the Theatre Royal in Newcastle from September 3 to 7 2024 and Stockton Globe Theatre on October 15 to 19 2024. | Heathers the Musical
4. The Pop Rewind Party with Boyzlife
Don't miss Carlisle's biggest party night with Brian McFadden & Keith Duffy aka Boyzlife performing their No.1 hits from Boyzone & Westlife, taking place at Box Arena on September 14 2024. | Getty Images
