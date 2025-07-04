BBC is having a special Oasis live stream for the first reunion show 😱

Oasis’ highly anticipated reunion shows begin tonight.

The Gallagher brothers will kick-off the huge world tour in Cardiff.

BBC has announced a live stream in the build-up to first show.

It is a day that many fans thought they would never see but the Oasis reunion tour is finally about to begin. Announced last year after a decade plus of rumours the 90s icons are hitting the road once again.

The Gallagher brothers have teamed up again for a massive world tour - which starts with a series of huge stadium shows in the UK. Tickets were an incredibly hot commodity and unfortunately plenty of us have missed out.

Oasis’ reunion tour will begin in Cardiff tonight (July 4) and to say the excitement is palpable would be an understatement. The BBC has announced a special livestream building up to the show - here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Oasis BBC live stream?

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has revealed why Cardiff was chosen as the first stop on the band's sold-out reunion tour. | Getty Images

The Beeb has revealed that it will be covering all of the build-up to the first Oasis reunion show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. It will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and is set to begin at 1pm.

It is not going to be broadcast on traditional TV. For those waiting for the stream to start, the BBC also recently showed a documentary about the band called ‘Oasis at the BBC’, which can be watched now.

The 98 minute special features a dive into the Beeb’s music archives - and features performances of some of the Britpop icon’s most legendary songs.

What to expect from the Oasis live stream?

The BBC’s live stream from Cardiff will be hosted by Jason Mohammad and Tina Daheley, it has been announced. It will start at 1pm and cover the build-up to the first show of the tour.

It will be broadcast from a site overlooking the stadium and there will be a mixture of live coverage, special guests and on-the-ground reports from the BBC’s team speaking to fans out across the city. It won’t feature any of the gig itself - it is not like the broadcaster’s coverage of Glastonbury last weekend.

After the first Oasis reunion show, the live stream will continue with instant reactions and live reviews. So if you are heading to another stop on the tour, you can get a sense of what to expect perhaps.

