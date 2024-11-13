Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV on Sunday November 17.

McFly singer Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and TikTok star GK Barry among the cast.

Early bookies' favourite has emerged ahead of the premiere.

A new batch of celebrities are preparing to brave the jungle and the infamous Bush Tucker trials. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will return to our screens this weekend.

The cast includes McFly singer Danny Jones - who will be looking to follow in his band mate Dougie Poynter’s footsteps and be crowned winner - and Wagatha Christie herself Coleen Rooney. Ant and Dec will be back to present the show yet again.

But who is the reigning King or Queen of the Jungle? Let’s take a look:

Who won I’m a Celebrity last year?

The latest group of campmates are about to go into the jungle. | ITV

It has been almost a year since the last season of the hit ITV reality show was on our screens and so you may have forgotten the details from the last trip to the jungle. In fact, before starting this article I found myself struggling to recall who actually won - partly inspiring the need to write it.

The previous season was one of the most controversial due to featuring ex-UKIP leader (and future Reform leader) Nigel Farage. He received a massive pay day, only topped reportedly by the check written for Coleen Rooney this year.

He went almost all the way - finishing third, but he was not the winner. The King of the Jungle was actually Sam Thompson, of Made in Chelsea fame.

The top three was:

Sam Thompson - winner

Tony Bellew - boxer

Nigel Farage - politician

The winner was crowned on December 10 and Sam Thompson had been part of the cast from day one. Did you vote for him - or did you have another favourite?

Full list of I’m a Celebrity winners

The show is about to begin its 24th season - which is an almost mind-boggling number. It also doesn’t count the all star series that took place in South Africa and aired in the spring of 2023.

With so many seasons already in the books, you have probably lost track of all of the winners. But as it is about to return to our screens, perhaps your local pub quiz will use it as inspiration for a real head-scratching question - like who won I’m a Celeb in 2005.

Here’s the full list of winners of I’m a Celebrity so far:

Series 1/ 2002 - Tony Blackburn (Radio 1 DJ)

Series 2/ 2003 - Phil Tufnell (former England cricketer)

Series 3/ 2004 - Kerry Katona (Atomic Kitten singer)

Series 4/ 2004 - Joe Pasquale (comedian)

Series 5/ 2005 - Carol Thatcher (author/ journalist)

Series 6/ 2006 - Matt Willis (Busted)

Series 7/ 2007 - Christopher Biggins (actor)

Series 8/ 2008 - Joe Swash (EastEnders actor)

Series 9/ 2009 - Gino D'Acampo (TV chef)

Series 10/ 2010 - Stacey Solomon (X Factor contestant)

Series 11/ 2011 - Dougie Poynter (McFly)

Series 12/ 2012 - Charlie Brooks (EastEnders actor)

Series 13/ 2013 - Kian Egan (Westlife)

Series 14/ 2014 - Carl "Foggy" Fogarty (World Superbike racer)

Series 15/ 2015 - Vicky Pattison (Geordie Shore)

Series 16/ 2016 - Scarlett Moffatt (Googlebox)

Series 17/ 2017 - Georgia "Toff" Toffolo (Made in Chelsea)

Series 18/ 2018 - Harry Redknapp

Series 19/ 2019 - Jacqueline Jossa (ex-Eastenders actor)

Series 20/ 2020 - Giovanna Fletcher (author, presenter, blogger)

Series 21/ 2021 - Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Series 22/ 2022 - Jill Scott (former England footballer)

Series 23/ 2023 - Sam Thompson (Made in Chelsea)

Who is the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity 2024?

According to the bookies odds ahead of the start of the new series on ITV, McFly singer Danny Jones is the early favourite. Oddschecker shows his odds to win at 5/2 as of November 13 - with GK Barry in second with 6/1.

When will I’m a Celebrity start in 2024?

The ITV series will return to our screens on Sunday November 17. It is scheduled to start at 9pm on ITV1 - and it will be available for catch up on ITVX.

I’m a Celebrity will air nightly over the coming weeks until the winner is crowned in December. The exact date of the final has yet to be confirmed.

Will you be watching I’m a Celeb this year? Share your thoughts on the show by emailing me: [email protected].