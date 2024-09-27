Iron Maiden tickets set to go on sale as Ticketmaster queue begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets for Iron Maiden will go on sale and prices have been revealed

Iron Maiden have announced four UK and one Dublin date on a 27-stadium world tour set to take place in 2025.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the shows will be priced from £87 and go on sale onTicketmaster. Fans can join the queue for tickets here before 12pm. VIP seats can be found onSeat Unique here.

The heavy metal superstars will perform shows at Birmingham, Manchester, London and Glasgow, as well as a date in Dublin in May next year. The dates are just five of a 27-strong tour across Europe.

The London date will be in West Ham United’s London Stadium, while Manchesters will be the first time the band has performed at Coop Live. Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro and Birmingham’s Utility Arena complete the UK dates of the Run For Your Lives World Tour.

All of the shows will open with British metal band, The Raven Age. The London and Dublin shows will feature American rockers Halestorm on the bill but they will not be appearing at the other UK arenas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band will mark 50 years since the formation of the band and they have promised a special set list covering all nine studio albums for the tour.

Bruce Dickinson says, “Next year is a very special one for IRON MAIDEN and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! IRON MAIDEN’s definitely gonna get ya!”

Fans can gettickets here.

The full tour list is:

MAY 2025

27 Budapest, HUNGARY – Budapest Aréna

31 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC – Letnany Airport

JUNE 2025

01 Bratislava, SLOVAKIA – TIPOS Arena

05 Trondheim, NORWAY – Trondheim Rocks (Festival)

07 Stavanger, NORWAY – SR-Bank Arena

09 Copenhagen, DENMARK – Royal Arena

12 Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena

13 Stockholm, SWEDEN – 3Arena

16 Helsinki, FINLAND – Olympic Stadium

21 Birmingham, ENGLAND – Utilita Arena

22 Manchester, ENGLAND – Co-op Live

25 Dublin, IRELAND – Malahide Castle

28 London, ENGLAND – London Stadium

30 Glasgow, SCOTLAND – OVO Hydro

JULY 2025

03 Belfort, FRANCE – Eurockéennes Festival

05 Madrid, SPAIN – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

06 Lisbon, PORTUGAL – MEO Arena

09 Zurich, SWITZERLAND – Hallenstadion

11 Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY – Veltins-Arena

13 Padova, ITALY – Stadio Euganeo

15 Bremen, GERMANY – Bürgerweide

17 Vienna, AUSTRIA – Ernst Happel Stadium

19 Paris, FRANCE – Paris La Défense Arena

23 Arnhem, NETHERLANDS – GelreDome

25 Frankfurt, GERMANY – Deutsche Bank Park

26 Stuttgart, GERMANY – Cannstatter Wasen

29 Berlin, GERMANY – Waldbühne

AUGUST 2025

02 Warsaw – POLAND – PGE Narodowy