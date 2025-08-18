KPop Demon Hunters is coming to cinemas in the UK 👀👀

KPop Demon Hunters is heading to the big screen.

Netflix’s huge summer hit will be getting a sing-along version.

But which cinemas will be showing the movie?

KPop Demon Hunters is coming to the big screen for a special sing-along version. The Huntr/x girls will get a cinematic outing over the Bank Holiday weekend, it has been confirmed.

In an extremely rare move, Netflix is putting its record-breaking hit into movie theatres for just a couple of days. Make sure you have warmed-up your singing voice so you can hit all the notes.

But how can you watch the movie on the big screen? Here’s all you need to know:

When is KPop Demon Hunters sing-along in cinemas?

KPop Demon Hunters has broken an incredible Netflix record | Netflix/ Twitter

Netflix released the movie straight to streaming back earlier in the summer and it has been one of the breakout hits of the year. It continues to dominate the streaming giant’s own charts - remaining the number one movie on the UK version at the time of writing on August 18.

Occasionally, Netflix will release its original films in cinemas in a limited capacity prior to arriving on streaming. The Thursday Murder Club is due to get a brief theatrical release starting on Friday (August 22).

However, it is often its big Oscar award plays that do get big screen releases. In a surprise movie, KPop Demon Hunters is getting a belated one weekend outing in cinemas for a sing-along version.

Screenings are set to take place over the upcoming August Bank Holiday. It will be in UK cinemas from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25).

Which cinema chains will have KPop Demon Hunters?

KPop Demon Hunters the sing-along version will be out in major chains this weekend. It includes:

Vue

Picturehouse

Curzon

The Light

Everyman

Showcase

Other smaller chains and cinemas near you may also have screenings over the bank holiday weekend.

How to find a KPop Demon Hunters showing near you?

If you are wanting to check specific times for the sing-along version, a dedicated website has been set up. You can find it here and simply search by area.

It is not the only movie to get a sing-along version with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie also having one in the last few years. Disney’s Frozen had sing-along screenings after its blockbuster success back in the 2010s.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

