Leeds West Indian Carnival arrives in the city for another year this weekend.

The vibrant event is a symphony of sights, sounds and tastes ahead of Bank Holiday Monday’s annual parade.

A party atmosphere is in the air once again as the annual Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place over the weekend, with this year’s parade once again taking place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Now celebrating its 58th year, the first formally organised, authentic Caribbean carnival in Europe will once again be an explosion of colour, music and community, as lovers of the event across Yorkshire are set to congregate once again for a weekend of flavour and fun.

But, if like me, you’ve never attended the carnival before, what are some of the things a first-timer should do?

Thankfully, the organisers this year have pulled five things (at least) that you should do if heading along this year and fully immerse yourself in its atmosphere.

Five essential things to do at Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

Leeds West Indian Carnival was held in Chapeltown on August Bank Holiday Monday, attracting a colourful and vibrant crowd as it has done every year since it started in 1967. | National World

Take a music lesson

It’s not just the sights of the Leeds West Indian Carnival that get people pumping annually; it also happens that the range of music on offer is just as pulsating as the parade march itself!

You’ll be treated to an array of sounds from the West Indies, from Calypso (Created in Trinidad & Tobago with African and French influences it combines social commentary with big rhythms and soulful voices) to Soca (a heady mix of calypso, electronic jazz beats, thumping bass lines, melodious horns and rhythm sections all mixed up with great harmonies.)

Plus, don’t forget an armada of Steel pan performers: born in Trinidad & Tobago, it's the only truly musical instrument to be invented in the 20th century.

Its unique sound makes it an incredibly versatile instrument that can bring something new to any musical genre, and it remains an essential part of carnival celebrations.

Just dance!

Throw those inhibitions out the door and just let loose and dance!

In the language of carnival, letting loose and following the rhythm can take many forms, from the frenetic energy of a ‘jump up" to the fluid motion of "wining."

These are some of the key moves that bring the sounds of steel pan and Soca music to life on the road:

Jump Up : The simplest form of letting loose, this means to jump to the rhythm of the music with unbridled energy.

: The simplest form of letting loose, this means to jump to the rhythm of the music with unbridled energy. Wuk Up : This move involves a rapid, rhythmic rotation of the hips and waistline, often done to a fast beat to match the music's energy.

: This move involves a rapid, rhythmic rotation of the hips and waistline, often done to a fast beat to match the music's energy. Wine : The core movement of carnival dancing, wining (pronounced "why-ning") is the rhythmic, circular gyration of the hips. As you noted, it's all about bending your knees and letting your hips do a figure of eight.

: The core movement of carnival dancing, wining (pronounced "why-ning") is the rhythmic, circular gyration of the hips. As you noted, it's all about bending your knees and letting your hips do a figure of eight. Get on Bad : A general expression that means to go wild and dance without any inhibitions or care for what anyone thinks.

: A general expression that means to go wild and dance without any inhibitions or care for what anyone thinks. Pallav: A less common term, often used to describe going wild, jumping, and celebrating in an uninhibited way.

Make some noise

This vibrant event epitomises summer in the city. Chapeltown was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour, music, and dance for this year's parade, with the theme 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', as it took two laps of its route. This dazzling showcase of Caribbean culture is unlike anything else in the region. | Simon Hulme

Show some appreciation and love to the incredible displays on show during the parade by making some noise - a lot of noise, hopefully throughout the day.

Be it traditional items like fifes, a specific version made from bamboo is used in some Caribbean folk music traditions, or the good old party horns and whistles, the louder you can get, the more love you’re going to show the community, and you certainly won’t be alone.

Try the food

The flavours of carnival are a celebration in themselves - and a carnival for the taste buds.

No matter where you are, you can't miss the smoky, spicy aroma of Jerk Chicken, a BBQ classic amped up by a 24-hour marinade and served with delicious deep-fried cornmeal festivals. Another staple is Curry Goat with Rice and Peas, a rich and flavourful dish seasoned with herbs and scotch bonnet pepper, perfectly complemented by rice and peas fragrant with coconut and thyme.

To complete the culinary journey, grab a piece of Sugar Cane, an expert-cut chunk of the fibrous stalk that you chew on to enjoy a pure, sweet juice before politely discarding the husk.

Come and take part!

You may have missed the chance to be part of the parade, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take part at the carnival.

You can still immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, join the crowds as they dance to the irresistible rhythms of steel pan and soca music and admire the spectacular, colourful costumes.

It's an unforgettable celebration of music, food, and culture, and by simply being there, you're a vital part of the party.

What are your suggestions for what newcomers to the Leeds West Indian Carnival should experience? Share your ideas by sending an email to the writer of this article.