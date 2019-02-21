Dive into Blue Planet Live II as it heads to Newcastle Arena

Blue Planet Live II heads to Newcastle Arena next month. The Guide chats to host Anita Rani about the forthcoming concert.

Q: What would you say to people that have enjoyed watching Blue Planet II on the TV who are thinking of going to the Live in Concert?

A: If you watch Blue Planet II, I don’t think there’s a person who watched it that didn’t fall in love with it. It was more than a TV show, it was a moment, and it’s a moment that’s gone down in television history already. So, if you watched it, you loved it, then you cannot miss this live tour because it’s a fully immersive experience. You’ll be able to see those iconic moments – surfing dolphins on a huge screen with an 80-piece live orchestra playing that incredible soundtrack by Hans Zimmer.

Q: Are there any parts of the event that you’re personally looking forward to?

A: I can’t wait to be part of it! The penny hasn’t quite dropped that I’m hosting it because I will be standing there in front of 12,000 people at The O2 and all the various arenas that we’re going to, and holding the show together, which will be interesting. I just can’t wait to be part of it; it’s such an honour to be asked to do this show. I’ve done the Strictly tour, which was an incredible thing to be part of, but to be part of the Blue Planet brand, which is so well loved and is some of the greatest tele on earth.

Q: What inspired you to join Blue Planet II Live in Concert?

Host Anita Rani

A: It was a no-brainer for me. Obviously growing up, David Attenborough was a huge part of my life as he is with everybody, and Blue Planet II is just an overwhelming television programme that just stayed with me, so to be asked to host the tour is, yeah, such an honour.

Q: Blue Planet II has highlighted the damage plastic does to the marine life. Have you made any changes to using single-use products, such as plastic straws? Do you have any tips for people wanting to make changes to their own lives where plastics are concerned?

A: I think Blue Planet, it just shows the power of television, and it really did change the attitude of the nation I think towards single-use plastic and made us aware about the damage we are doing to our beautiful planet and our oceans. What am I doing? I’m doing as much as I can at the moment. So there’s lots that people can do, and you’re quite right, the first thing people can do is stop using plastic straws, because we’re adults, we don’t need straws, we can drink from a glass. Carrier bags – I think that’s really sunk into people’s brains. Little things that you can do, just have a canvas sack with you when you go to the supermarket. There’s lots you can do and there’s lots I’m discovering as well.

Q: Our planets, and especially our oceans, are often misunderstood due to how vast they are. How do you think the event will ignite more people’s curiosity?

A: I think it’s very easy to live in our little concrete bubbles that we do and programmes like Blue Planet and all those natural history programmes open our eyes to the world – that’s television at its best. That’s why I love working in television because it’s a medium that can really impact people.

•Blue Planet Live II is at Newcastle Arena on Wednesday, March 20. Tickets from https://www.blueplanet2live.co.uk/