Pilot Jeff makes a flying visit for homecoming Hartlepool gig

Musician Jeff Best is looking forward to a hometown headline gig this weekend when his band plays at The Studio in Hartlepool.

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Jeff, who now lives in Birmingham, will take to the stage with his band The Carousels at the venue in Tower Street tomorrow night.

Jeff Best in the cockpit for his day job as a pilot

They will belt out Jeff’s own songs and 90s tunes by the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Verve, The Charlatans, Supergrass, and The Stone Roses.

Jeff, 42, who works by day as a Ryanair pilot, said: “It’s like coming home. I remember coming to The Studio when it first opened and always vowed to play there one time.

“We supported The Baggy Mondays earlier this year at The Studio and were asked back.”

Jeff, who went to Henry Smith Grammar School, has played in numerous bands over the years.

The band in action

He, along with friend and drummer Gavin Davies, formed The Carousels last year.

They recently released their first record, a four track EP called She’s All I Need, which is available on all digital stores now.

Jeff said it is hard juggling being in the band with his job as an aeroplane captain which sees him fly to Spain, Poland, France, Ireland and as far away as Crete and Tenerife.

“We had to turn down six gigs last year because of this, but with some luck we can save the best ones to make them count,” he said. “We are doing this because we enjoy it.”

Doors for the gig at The Studio open at 8pm. Tickets are £6 in advance or £8 on the door.