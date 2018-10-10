REVIEW: Jeff Lynne's ELO, Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

There may not have been a party all over the world, but there was certainly one in Newcastle last night.

Jeff Lynne's ELO played the Metro Radio Arena as part of the 2018 tour and fans were not disappointed.

Jeff Lynne's ELO tour 2018.

The music legend got the reception someone of his talents deserves when he stepped onto the stage.

Despite now being 70-years-old the voice and the guitar playing were as strong as ever and having waited decades for this show, fans were in their element.

The band’s strong song set proved to be well worth the long wait and the near sell-out arena was bouncing.

Kicking off with Standin' in the Rain the Electric Light Orchestra classics just kept coming, much to the delight of the packed crowd.

Joined by a fantastic band, including cellos, violin and piano, Jeff Lynne's ELO blew the roof off the North East arena.

As the evening progressed the setlist continued with gems such as Livin’ Thing, Telephone Line and Sweet Talkin' Woman.

The band's 70s and 80s music, a unique mix of rock, pop and even classical, has certainly stood the test of time and a new generation of followers could be seen enjoying the show.

However, naturally the majority of the thousands of fans are now sporting a few grey hairs, but they still know how to rock.

Lynne also threw in a song, Handle With Care, from his other band, The Traveling Wilburys.

As if the music wasn't enough, the lighting and backdrops were also amazing, including showing images of the band in the old days and original records.

After a string of classics, including Don’t Bring Me Down, Turn to Stone, Evil Woman, All Over the World, Rockaria and Wild West Hero, the band finished the main set on a high note with Mr Blue Sky, which had everyone on their feed.

But, of course the audience wanted more and the band obliged with an encore of Roll Over Beethoven.