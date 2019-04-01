Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan head line-up of top 80s acts coming to Newcastle Arena

The 80s Invasion tour is back with a bang, featuring seven of the decade's most popular pop acts on one stage.

Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan top the bill, and they are joined by The Fizz, Five Star, Martika, Hue & Cry and Living In A Box featuring Kenny Thomas.

Jason Donovan is coming to the North East as part of The 80s Invasion tour.

The tour is visiting 12 cities around the UK this autumn, including the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Thursday, November 7.

SISTER SLEDGE: The group sold millions of records worldwide, with the album We Are Family, (produced by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards) earning them multi-platinum status for sales in excess of two million in the USA alone – and going gold in several other countries. They went onto have multiple chart anthems that include the UK hits Lost In Music, We Are Family, He’s The Greatest Dancer and the No.1 Frankie. The current line-up consists of original members Debbie and Kim alongside Tanya (a niece of one of the original members).

JASON DONOVAN: Rose to fame as Scott Robinson in Neighbours and went on to have an extraordinary successful pop career initially with hitmakers Stock Aitken & Waterman. His many hits include Nothing Can Divide Us, the No. 1 duet with Kylie Especially For You, Too Many Broken Hearts and Sealed With A Kiss. When he played the lead role in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat he had a No 1 hit with Any Dream Will Do. Appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here re-launched his pop career.

MARTIKA: The US singer-songwriter and actress made an immediate impact on our shores with the No 5 hit Toy Soldiers in 1989. Other hits followed including I Feel The Earth Move, More Than You Know, Love Thy Will Be Done and Martika’s Kitchen. She had two internationally successful albums in the late 1980s/early 1990s, with the second, Martika’s Kitchen, co-produced by Prince. She has sold a total of four million albums worldwide.

Martika is coming to the North East as part of The 80s Invasion tour.

FIVE STAR: The family group, formed as teenagers, had a string of soul-pop hit singles in the 1980s. With their self-designed costumes and choreographed dance routines, they made a huge impact on the UK pop music scene. The singles All Fall Down and Let Me Be The One, became worldwide hits, while System Addict became their first UK top ten hit. Their follow-up album Silk and Steel reached No 1 and spawned several Top 10 singles - Can’t Wait Another Minute, Find The Time, Rain Or Shine, Stay Out Of My Life and The Slightest Touch.

THE FIZZ: As Bucks Fizz, the original band, Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston & Mike Nolan, won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. They became household names thanks to their iconic skirt ripping routine to their No 1 hit Making Your Mind Up, which sold more than 15 million worldwide. They have had numerous other hits that include the No.1s Land Of Make Believe and My Camera Never Lies, along with Piece of The Action, Now Those Days Are Gone, If You Can’t Stand The Heat and Run For Your Life.

HUE & CRY: Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane made a huge impact in the late 80s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned and Remote, as well as hit singles Labour of Love, Ordinary Angel, Violently and Looking for Linda, and they have sold more than two million records worldwide. The duo were recognised by their peers when they were presented with a lifetime achievement award at the Scottish Music Awards.

LIVING IN A BOX FEATURING KENNY THOMAS: Formed in Sheffield, the band had several hit singles, including Living In A Box, Love is the Art, Blow the House Down and Room in Your Heart. The band features original members Marcus Vere and Tich alongside new vocalist, Kenny Thomas, who had hits with Thinking About You Love & Outstanding, among others.

The Fizz are coming to the North East as part of The 80s Invasion tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, online, from the booking hotline number (0844) 493 6666 or from 11.00am in person from the Arena box office. Venue facility and booking fees will apply.