Spice Girls announce Stadium of Light gig as part of major comeback tour

Legendary pop act The Spice Girls are set to spice up the Stadium of Light on a major comeback tour.

After months of speculation, the band confirmed this afternoon on Twitter that they will embark on a UK tour next year, with a date at the home of the Black Cats on June 6, the first gig at the stadium in three years.

However, five has become four as Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, won’t be joining her bandmates on stage as it’s believed she wants to focus on her fashion business.

The group will be supported by Jess Glynne, with more than 50,000 people expected to attend the Sunderland date.

SAFC’s managing director, Tony Davison, said: “The Stadium of Light has hosted some of the biggest names in music, welcoming over half a million concert-goers since 2009.

“It has become known as one of the best concert venues in the North East. We are absolutely thrilled that the Spice Girls have chosen our club to play a part in this very special reunion tour.”

Spice Girls have announced a comeback tour in the UK.

Emma Bunton this morning teased fans on her Heart breakfast radio saying how excited she was and that the tour “will be brilliant.”

Read more: 20 acts you want to see come to Sunderland and play the Stadium of Light



Emma, aka Baby Spice, will be joined on the tour by Scary Spice Melanie Brown, Ginger Spice Geri Horner and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994 and went on to become one of the most successful acts of that decade, popularising the term “Girl Power,” before announcing a hiatus in 2000, two years after Geri quit the band.

They last toured together 10 years ago and haven’t performed together as a five-piece since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

The Spice Girls performing at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Their hits over the years include Wannabe, 2 Become 1, Spice Up Your Life, Stop and Viva Forever.

In February this year, all five members of the group met up and confirmed plans to work on new projects together.

In July, Mel B confirmed they would reunite this year, but said that one member of the group had been holding up proceedings.

The Spice Girls announcement is the first of two gigs believed to take place at the Stadium of Light next summer, with the second announcement expected shortly.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, added: “This is fantastic news for the city. The Spice Girls are one of the biggest groups in the world and it’s a real coup that they have chosen Sunderland as one of the venues for their Spice World Tour.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on Saturday, November 10.

Last month the Echo revealed how SAFC’s executive director Charlie Methven believed bringing gigs back to the Stadium of Light would be a financial boost for the club, whilst also praising the work of managing director Tony Davison in securing ‘at least two’ dates.

The city hosted a number of high-profile concerts between 2009 and 2016, bringing the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, One Direction, Take That and Oasis to Sunderland.

However, there have been no concerts since Beyonce’s performance in 2016.