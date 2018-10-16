The X Factor Live Tour is returning to the North East

The live version of TV talent show The X Factor is returning to the UK's arenas, including a North East date.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 starts in Nottingham on February 15, 2019, and will travel across the UK and Ireland, also visiting Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Becca Dudley will present The X Factor Live Tour 2019.

The Newcastle date is at the Metro Radio Arena on Saturday, March 2, and tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, with an exclusive pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday with Ticketmaster.

The line-up is yet to be announced, but it is likely to include many of the acts who are through to the live shows of the current series of Simon Cowell's talent-spotting programme.

X Factor Digital presenter Becca Dudley will be returning as host for The X Factor Live Tour 2019.

She has been hosting MTV UK programming since 2012, and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events with World Stage from Brazil to Belgium.

In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury.

She is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform DEADLY, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Tour has been watched by more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.