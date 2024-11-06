4 . Hot Frosty - November 13

You may have already heard about this one online, it is the ‘hot snowman’ film. Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan star in this Christmas flick. The synopsis reads: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naivete, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel, and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays ... and before he melts.” Available on Netflix from November 13. | Petr Maur Photo: Petr Maur