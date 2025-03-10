45 of the best gigs coming up in Newcastle before the start of Autumn 2025

By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST

Here’s 45 musical reasons to leave the house over Spring and Summer 2025 🎶📆🎸

Spring is most definitely in the air - if the bad cases of hayfever are anything to go by - and the nights are starting to stay a little lighter as March rolls into our lives.

I’m not kidding about the hayfever either, be careful out there - it has come earlier this year.

But as the warmer months are upon us, so too comes the opportunity to get out and check out some of the fantastic concerts coming to Newcastle before the nights draw darker again come Autumn 2025 - which, according to the Met Office, is expected to take place on September 22 2025.

So what’s worth leaving the house for over the next new months over Spring and Summer 2025 worth heading into ‘toon’ for? We’ve scoured Ticketmaster to take a look at some of the biggest performances coming to town, many of which with tickets still available from today.

So what have we picked worth dosing up on anti-histamines and leaving the house for? Take a look at our picks below!”

1. The Lathums - NX, March 15 2025

Experience the raw energy and heartfelt lyrics of The Lathums as they bring their indie rock anthems to NX. Expect a night filled with soaring melodies and passionate performances that will leave you singing along.

1. The Lathums - NX, March 15 2025

Experience the raw energy and heartfelt lyrics of The Lathums as they bring their indie rock anthems to NX. Expect a night filled with soaring melodies and passionate performances that will leave you singing along. | Ewan Ogden

2. Stiff Little Fingers - O2 City Hall, March 15 2025

Punk rock legends Stiff Little Fingers are set to ignite O2 City Hall with their iconic sound. Prepare for a high-energy, no-holds-barred performance that will have you reliving the golden age of punk.

2. Stiff Little Fingers - O2 City Hall, March 15 2025

Punk rock legends Stiff Little Fingers are set to ignite O2 City Hall with their iconic sound. Prepare for a high-energy, no-holds-barred performance that will have you reliving the golden age of punk. | Supplied

3. The Pale White - University of Northumbria, March 15 2025

Newcastle's own The Pale White returns for a highly anticipated hometown show at the University of Northumbria. Expect a night of electrifying indie rock, showcasing their signature blend of driving rhythms and catchy hooks.

3. The Pale White - University of Northumbria, March 15 2025

Newcastle's own The Pale White returns for a highly anticipated hometown show at the University of Northumbria. Expect a night of electrifying indie rock, showcasing their signature blend of driving rhythms and catchy hooks. | CUFFE & TAYLOR/THE PIECE HALL

4. The Mary Wallopers - O2 City Hall, March 17 2025

Get ready for a raucous and unforgettable night of Irish folk with The Mary Wallopers at O2 City Hall. Their unique blend of traditional tunes and modern energy will have you dancing and singing along.

4. The Mary Wallopers - O2 City Hall, March 17 2025

Get ready for a raucous and unforgettable night of Irish folk with The Mary Wallopers at O2 City Hall. Their unique blend of traditional tunes and modern energy will have you dancing and singing along. | Getty Images

