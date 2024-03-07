One-woman play Fat Chance explores fatphobia and class stigma
Rachel Stockdale, a fat, benefit class actress from Middlesbrough is inviting anyone who’s ever put on or lost weight, anyone who had free school meals and anyone who feels they ‘don’t fit’ to join her for her celebratory one-woman play Fat Chance, coming to your local venue this spring.
This funny and politically powerful show explores Rachel’s true-life experience of weight gain from size 8 to 18, and the challenges she has faced along the way in her effort to carve out a career as an actress.
Opening on March 8, International Women’s Day, the production will embark on a 24-date tour, taking in venues across the country.
As Rachel explains: “Fat Chance condenses my twenties into a 70 minute show which examines everything from the changing relationship I’ve had with my body, other people’s fear of fatness and class stigma. Since the age of seven I have wanted to be an actor.
"After growing up in a single parent family on benefits living in the top 1% of underprivileged areas in the UK - central Middlesbrough - I went on to graduate from Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) after gaining a scholarship. Since then in my career as a professional actor I’ve been told by top agents that even though I have talent I’m ‘too fat, Northern and female’. Fat Chance is a funny, reflective look at my life and struggles to succeed in an industry that doesn’t want to represent people like me.”
Rachel added “After four years in development, preview performances at Newcastle’s
Live Theatre and a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, we are passionate about sharing this important story with audiences across the UK.”
The tour of Fat Chance has been made possible with funding from the National Lottery
through Arts Council England and with kind support from Northern Stage.
Suitable for audiences aged 14+. Contains some strong language and themes of diet culture.
Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/883232174
Tour dates:
8 & 9 March, 7.45pm
Northern Stage
13 March, 7.45pm
Stephen Joseph Theatre
14 March, 8.00pm
Gala Durham
15 March, 7.45pm
Harrogate Theatre
19th & 20th March, 7.30pm and 2.30pm Wednesday matinee
Theatre 503
Booking link to follow
21 March, 8.00pm
The Seagull Theatre
23 March, 7.30pm
Skipton Town Hall
26 March, 8.00pm
Darlington Hippodrome
27 March, 7.45pm
Alnwick Playhouse
28 March, 7.30pm
Middlesbrough Theatre
30 March, 7.30pm
Oxford Playhouse
2 April, 7.30pm
Shakespeare North Playhouse
3 April, 7.30pm
Torch Theatre
4 April, 8.00pm
Hull Truck Theatre
5 & 6 April, 8.00pm plus 3.00pm Saturday matinee
Leeds Playhouse
10 April, 7.30pm
Queens Hall Arts
12 April, 7.30pm
The Corn Hall
Booking link to follow
13 April, 8.00pm
The Atkinson
24 April, 7.30pm
Midlands Arts Centre
26 & 27 April, 9.00pm
Camden People’s Theatre