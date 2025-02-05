Oscars 2025: how much it costs to watch all Best Picture contenders - and where to find them
- The nominees for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars have been confirmed.
- Film-lovers may want to catch up before the ceremony in March.
- Screen Babble dives into how much that would cost in the latest episode.
In just a few weeks a fresh batch of names will be engraved in the Oscars history books for 2025. A Best Picture winner will be crowned and we will finally discover if Adrien Brody will win his second acting gong.
As the race is heating up, you may find yourself wanting to join in the conversation. But it could cost you a small fortune if you need to watch all of the films on the list this year.
For the latest episode of Screen Babble we tracked down how to watch all the Best Picture nominees.
Where to watch all the Oscar contenders?
- Wicked - available to rent at home
- The Brualist - in cinemas now
- Emilia Perez - Netflix
- A Complete Unknown - in cinemas now
- Conclave - available to rent at home
- I’m Still Here - in cinemas later in February
- Anora - available to rent at home
- Dune Part 2 - Now Movies/ Sky Movies
- The Substance - Mubi
- Nickel Boys - in cinemas now
However, after totting up the cost we found that it could cost you more than £120 to watch all of the Best Picture nominees right now (February 2025). Listen to the full episode of Screen Babble to learn more.
Where to watch this month’s selected shows and films?
- The Traitors - available to stream through BBC iPlayer
- The BAFTA Awards - broadcasting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 16 2025
- The 97th Academy Awards - broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX on March 3 2025 at 1am
