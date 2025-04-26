Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pope Francis’ Funeral will be live on TV this weekend ⛪

Pope Francis’ funeral will take place this weekend.

It will be broadcast live from St Peter’s Square.

But how can you watch it at home?

Pope Francis is set to be laid to rest in Rome. The death of the pontiff was announced on Easter Monday - he had been in ill health for sometime.

World leaders and senior figures are heading to Italy for the service today (April 26). Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, will be the first Pope not to be buried in Vatican City for more than a century.

His funeral is set to take place at St Peter’s Square. But he has opted to be laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, which lies in Rome's Esquilino neighbourhood.

But how can you watch the funeral? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Pope Francis’ Funeral on TV?

Pope Francis | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

The BBC will be providing coverage of the funeral today (April 26) on BBC One and BBC News, while it will also be live on news channels such as Sky News. It can also be watched live on iPlayer and on Sky News’ YouTube channel.

What time will the TV coverage begin?

Pope Francis’ Funeral is due to begin at 9am GMT - 10am local time - it has been confirmed. BBC One’s coverage is set to begin at 8.30am and it is scheduled to run until 12.30pm.

Sky News’ broadcast will start at the earlier time of 8am. The channel’s coverage is set to run until 1pm.

Who is presenting BBC’s coverage?

The Beeb’s broadcast of the Pope’s funeral will be presented by Reeta Chakrabarti, it has been announced. She has been working for BBC News since 1997, having started out as a producer on BBC Radio 4.

Reeta has presented on BBC News at One, BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten and BBC Weekend News through the years.

Over on Sky News, Anna Botting will be presenting with commentary from Alastair Bruce according to Radio Times .

