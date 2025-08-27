Spotify users will be able to Cha-Cha-Slide into your DMs 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Direct messages are coming to Spotify.

Users will be able to have conversations inside the app.

But how does the feature actually work?

A messaging feature is about to come to Spotify, it has been announced. Users will be able to chat with their friends and family on the app in a major change.

It means an end to having to share links of your favourite tracks or podcasts via other messaging services. The DM function will be available in “select markets”, the company has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how exactly does it work, and who can use it? Here’s all you need to know:

Spotify is adding a message feature

DMs are coming to Spotify! | Spotify

In a surprise announcement, the streaming giant has revealed that it is introducing a messaging feature. Users will now be able to share their favourite songs, podcasts and audiobooks inside the app.

The move is one of the biggest changes Spotify has made in recent years. Hopefully, they don’t start adding messaging stats to Wrapped in the future!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who can use Spotify messages?

Announcing the new feature, Spotify explained that it will be available to Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices.

How do messages work on Spotify?

Messages are one-on-one conversations where you can share Spotify content and react with text and emojis, the company has said. It will work in the following ways:

Share Spotify content and start a message in-app with people you’ve interacted with before through Spotify.

When listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook in the Now Playing View, tap the share icon, select a friend, and hit send.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you accept a message request, you’ll be able to react with emojis, send texts, and seamlessly share Spotify content back and forth. Access Messages by going to your profile photo in the top left corner.

Spotify said: “Messages are for the conversations you’re already having about music, podcasts and audiobooks with your friends and family. It’s easy to start a chat in the app with people you know and have previously shared Spotify content with.

“You’ll also see suggested people to message based on things like whether you’ve previously shared Spotify content with them, joined Jams, Blends, or collaborative playlists together, or if you share a Family or Duo plan.”

The streaming service adds: “With Messages on Spotify, users are always in the driver’s seat. Users have the choice to accept or reject message requests from friends and family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotify has said that your conversations will be “protected with industry-standard encryption”. However, the company will also scan messages “for certain unlawful and harmful content”.