Who is favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing? Latest odds for 2025 series before launch

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 07:30 BST

Strictly Come Dancing has a favourite - before any of the celebs take to the dance floor 👀💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing is about to waltz back onto our screens for another season. The iconic show will return in just over 24 hours time for the series 23 launch episode.

The professional dancers who will be taking part in the 2025 edition have been confirmed. It includes two new faces to get familiar with.

See when the first live show will take place - and why it isn’t this weekend. Plus learn about the major change to voting for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing begins.

Before the show begins the odds have been issued and Oddschecker has named an early favourite. Find out who it is!

GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He has the longest odds to win the show at 100/1 via Oddschecker.

1. Ross King - 100/1

GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He has the longest odds to win the show at 100/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He has long odds at 66/1 to win via Oddschecker.

2. Chris Robshaw - 66/1

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He has long odds at 66/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Former Premier League footballer Jimmy is part of the cast for Strictly this year. He has some of the longest odds pre-show. He is 50/1 to win via Oddschecker.

3. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 50/1

Former Premier League footballer Jimmy is part of the cast for Strictly this year. He has some of the longest odds pre-show. He is 50/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Paul Robinson from Neighbours is part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. His actor Stefan Dennis is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker.

4. Stefan Dennis - 40/1

Paul Robinson from Neighbours is part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. His actor Stefan Dennis is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

